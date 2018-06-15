A letter from a grandmother of 10 to an advice column caught my eye recently. The grandmother lamented that none of her grandchildren bothered to acknowledge her on Mother’s Day. Now, given the fact that requiring grandchildren to contact their grandmothers on their special day might diminish the value of such contact, one would hope grandchildren might still be more sensitive and, of their own free will, be in touch. Must a child’s love and attention be centered only on his or her parents?
The grandmother’s letter made me think a bit about the expectation of grandchildren in general. And with Father’s Day approaching, and being a father myself, the topic becomes considerably more important.
With people more busy today, with more rudeness and more complacency all about, the lack of thought from grandchildren is understandable. In days past, parents not only were particularly attentive to their own parents but also made sure their children were attentive to the grandparents as well. I can’t remember, for instance, even one special holiday that I didn’t contact my grandparents through card, letter or phone call. I was “helped” in this family obligation at a tender age by my own parents. Given the love, attention and money my grandparents lavished on me, I would never have considered missing an opportunity to honor or remember them in some way. That close relationship made me mourn even more my grandparents’ passing.
Tradition of yesteryear? Surely it shouldn’t be — not considering the many ways in which my friends tend to their grandchildren. Today, after all, more moms and more dads both work and need help with their children. Grandparents are the natural stand-ins. Grandparents today pick up grandchildren to go to and from school. Grandparents attend sporting activities, dance recitals, spelling bees, school plays and concerts. Grandparents baby-sit and usher their grandchildren through all events, good and bad. Grandparents are well known for spoiling grandchildren through every birthday and holiday. And grandparents can bore anyone within shouting distance with voluminous photos of their “grands.” Today that means escorting the immediate world through albums on the worldwide web, cell phones and any other means possible.
Surely that love and doting warrant some return attention?
More than a few refrigerator doors today are adorned with art, notes and letters from grandchildren. Yet many are bare. Even if a grandparent lives far away with a limited relationship to the grandchild, even if a grandparent in close proximity to the grandchild isn’t particularly supportive or attentive, shouldn’t grandchildren be at least a little grateful that their grandparents made the child’s parents possible? Where would the grandchildren be without the grandparents’ efforts, putting it delicately, in bringing the grandchild’s parents into the world?
Those are rhetorical questions. It would seem grandparents have an absolute right and a certain expectation to be remembered on some occasions.
And that brings us back to Father’s Day. If grandchildren everywhere missed the opportunity to honor Grandma, or even if they didn’t, Father’s Day offers another opportunity to honor grandparents in some way and make up a bit for prior overlooks. If old enough, grandchildren should call, write, text, email, Facebook or Instagram their way into Grandpa’s heart and mind. If they aren’t old enough to think on their own, a handmade card or a hand-drawn picture or simple art piece directed by a parent could make someone’s day. A visit, even if brief, might be better for an always treasured hug and kiss.
After all, many unadorned refrigerator doors out there await a new treasure to be attached. If you’re reading this, take a hint and help make the day special for someone while you can. The day will arrive soon enough when there is no grandparents’ refrigerator door to adorn.