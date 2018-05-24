Having never taken a monumental interest in the British Royal Family, I admit I wasn’t overly interested in awaking at 3 a.m. to watch the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The idea of losing some sleep to even activate the television never entered my mind. The thought my invitation to the wedding never arrived contributed to my lack of interest even more.
But in the days following the wedding, I found myself receiving a regular dose of wedding media coverage and learned some things that skewed my consciousness to a higher level of interest and, oddly, admiration. Far beyond the pomp and circumstance, comments on Meghan’s wedding dress or discussion of Prince Harry’s beard, there were some thoughts of import that grabbed my attention.
Certainly, I knew of Prince Harry, now the Duke of Sussex, and his older sibling, Prince William, but I never knew much about either except for the occasional news story years ago about Prince Harry’s wild antics. And, therefore, it was with amazement I learned that this same prince who once found himself the subject of searing tabloid attention had served in British military forces for 10 years, became a recognized expert in piloting military helicopters and actually served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. Further, this same prince who had, I thought, been spoiled with the life of a wealthy aristocrat had not only organized in 2014 the Invictus Games, dedicated to armed forces personnel and veterans who had been injured, wounded or sick during their military service but he had also followed in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, in supporting programs in Africa to foster care of HIV- and AIDS-infected children since 2004.
And this was the least of my royal wedding education!
I also learned a bit about Meghan Markle, the now titled Duchess of Sussex. Is she just a former American actress? Not at all. She is an activist with firm commitments to make the world a better place. The product of a biracial, now-divorced American couple, she was reared in an environment of helping others. The stories of her serving in soup kitchens for the homeless and unemployed not only in her native Los Angeles but also in her adopted home in Canada (where her “Suits” TV series was filmed) left me with a changed opinion of this beautiful young woman. In addition, she volunteered in Rwanda for the charity World Vision, taking her place as a true humanitarian.
The additional wrinkle of how this American divorcee has become an apparent integral part of the British royal family, with the full support of not only Queen Elizabeth but also the entire royal entourage, is the thing of which fairy tales are made. The wedding itself, featuring a 19-year-old black cellist and an African-American minister along with a British choir singing Ben E. King’s American standard “Stand By Me,” suggests this particular royal marriage could elevate the entire royal standing to a more modern, inspirational, inclusive and activated status.
Can, indeed, this nuptial for the ages move the highest and richest of human society to look more earnestly at those who have nothing and need the most? Will the world be inspired to follow Harry and Meghan’s lead in helping others? Will we see both philanthropy and humanitarian service from this royal couple and will it be emulated by other young people and couples around the world?
We can only hope. Perhaps what’s most hopeful is understanding that, putting wealth or family disturbances aside, if love for others can be instilled in our young, not only would philanthropy and humanitarian efforts be magnified but the incessant obsessions with bullying, killing, arguing, injuring and defaming of others might just be minimized if not mitigated.
The royal wedding has become of more interest to me now. The historical significance of this British-American romance, marriage and partnership for the greater good might just have profound effect on the tawdry world as we know it, and that can’t be bad. So, yes, I slept through the royal wedding. However, I recognized something significant in the aftermath that made me wish I’d risen with the nighttime stars.