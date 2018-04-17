Cynical voices continue to chip away at the reputation of our nation’s news media, whether audio, visual or print. Yet journalism has a long history of publishing truths that some people would just as soon not be so publicly known.
The writing of history, known academically as the field of historiography, has journeyed through such cycles of cynicism before. In the 19th and 20th centuries, some voices advocated for a “true, objective, scientific” view of history. In his presidential address to the American Historical Society in 1933, Charles A. Beard brought this discussion into public focus.
Some view history like a string of pearls — facts linked together into a complete narrative of linear events. Others saw history less as an accumulation of facts and more as a story whose telling is controlled by some overall, compelling meaning.
Behind all this furious theorizing and debate is the basic unit of historical fact. How does the historian or journalist select, arrange and write an account? Which facts are to be included? Which facts are to be ignored? Even the acceptance or rejection of facts is itself a subjective decision based upon the writer’s over-arching view of the historical process.
In short, in the writing of history — and, after all, today’s newspaper stories are tomorrow’s history — it’s important to get the facts right, to be sure one is working with actual, verifiable data. Also important: knowing one’s own motives. Why am I accepting these facts and ignoring those facts?
In the current debate over facts, President Trump says there’s evidence the government of President Bashar al-Assad of Syria used chemical weapons against his own civilian population, a violation of international law banning use of chemical weapons. On the other hand, President Putin of Russia, an ally of President Assad, says no evidence of Assad’s use of chemical weapons exists.
Each president is making decisions of international consequence based upon his own understanding of the facts at hand.
Are the facts reliable? Yes, there are videos shown on international news of people who have presented themselves to hospitals for treatment of what appear to be injuries from dangerous chemicals. Many of these videos come with the caution that the pictures cannot be independently verified.
So who has the facts? President Trump says he has the facts. Taking a phrase from Trump, however, President Putin says there are “alternative facts,” meaning in his case the pictures don’t prove current use of chemical weapons. In other words, the videos, which appear to be factual — they’re not fake — could nonetheless be of any chemical emergency that has been videotaped somewhere, anywhere, at some time. Alternative interpretations are that the tapes do not represent a present-day incident in Syria.
From a historical point of view, each man is making decisions based upon facts or the absence of facts, as he views them. How anyone views the facts of any situation is relevant because decisions will be made based on those facts or supposed facts. Individuals, families, companies, governments and nations all make decisions based on the information at hand.
Verifiability is an important step in deciding which facts to include or exclude in the decision-making process. The meaning of a fact may change with new information, but the only alternative to fact is a non-fact. It’s either fact or it’s not. Everything else is meaning or interpretation. Interpretations may well change, but facts should not change. New information may show an assumed fact to be anything but. However, it’s not strictly speaking an alternative fact. Additional information may thus lead to alternative interpretations, but they are not really alternative facts.
Yet are we willing to have our views and even our biases challenged by new information? For many years, many Americans believed that 6-year-old George Washington chopped down a cherry tree. However, it’s not a verifiable historical fact. What’s verifiable is that the story was published in 1806 by Parson Mason Locke Weems, who wanted to portray the late Founding Father as a near-super human being of enormous virtue.
Years later, a Presbyterian minister and educator named William Holmes McGuffey included the story in a series of books he wrote for use in grammar schools for teaching children to read. For more than 100 years the cherry-tree story was taught, read and reread as fact by thousands of children who used McGuffey’s Readers for their education.
More recent historical research has found the cherry-tree story is total fabrication. Never happened. Parson Weems made it up to teach a moral lesson — ironically, to stress the importance of telling the truth. The “truth” that generations of Americans were taught was based on a supposed fact that was not “true.” It was made up by someone with his own agenda.
So to would-be journalists and those of us who pass along “news” through social media and by word of mouth: Just the facts, please. And be sure those facts are verifiable. Only then can some determination be made as to what the facts mean.
Danger arises when decisions are based on errors and fantasies masquerading as facts. These can only send us down wrong paths in our quest to find greater, undeniable truths. The way to such truth must be, in fact, also lined with truth.