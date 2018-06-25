President Donald Trump was at it again Monday. Capping several days of heated rhetoric to reassure diehard supporters after scrapping a new and controversial administration policy of separating immigrant families along our southern border, he ordained by tweet that “we must continue to BUILD THE WALL!”
Yet significant funding for the president’s cherished border wall was included in a comprehensive immigration compromise bill the president heartily welcomed earlier last week — but by week’s end had dismissed, tweeting that Republicans should put any immigration bill on ice till after midterms in November because of obstruction from Democrats.
Generally people have some plan or value they use when making ethical decisions. For some it may be the value of love or justice. For others it may be the greatest good to be accomplished. For still others, it’s more intuitive — that is, they do what “feels right.” It’s a kind of emotional decision-making. In 1977, Debby Boone sang the memorable though ethically questionable words, “It can’t be wrong if it feels so right.”
So how do we make our decisions?
President Trump seems determined to build a wall across the border of the United States with Mexico. As he doubled down on immigration, he ordered the separation of children from refugee parents, many desperately seeking asylum. He seems to believe the threat of separation will discourage parents from trying to cross the border, though at one point the administration suggested the policy would also help force passage of an immigration bill to fund his wall.
The president’s decision-making seems to be: “The end justifies the means.” Stated differently: “Do what you have to do to get the job done.” The military often considers this approach: What civilian casualties are we willing to accept to win this battle, maybe even the war?
Even amid all the whining, vacillating and double-speak we’ve heard since the president reluctantly ended his policy of separating immigrant families, he continues to point to his campaign promise to build a “big, beautiful wall” across our southern border. The other part of the promise is, of course, “and Mexico will pay for it.” In other words, taxpayers and citizens of the United States need not worry about the wall’s expense, variously estimated to cost anywhere from $21.6 billion to more than $66.9 billion with millions of dollars more annually to maintain it.
As Congress tries to work out a bipartisan immigration plan, the president sabotages legislative efforts by demanding his wall be included. He says he ran on this issue and it’s a promise he made the American people. The problem: It’s a half-truth. He was very clear as a candidate that he will build the wall, and Mexico will pay for it.
He never once said, “And the American taxpayers will have to pay billions for it.”
He also said Congress must repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He said his replacement will be a beautiful plan that will cover everyone and be affordable. But so far, Americans have heard a lot of talk about repealing various elements but little talk from the administration about replacing it. Where is the plan? How does it work? And who pays for it?
And for all who want to invoke the law, it’s ironic that at the very same time Attorney General Jeff Sessions is quoting Romans 13 to defend the Trump White House’s strong enforcement of immigration law, Sessions’ Justice Department has announced it will not uphold major parts of the Affordable Care Act — also the law of the land. The Trump administration didn’t cite Romans 13 this time around, even as it signaled its decision to abandon law that prohibits denying coverage or charging higher rates to people with pre-existing conditions.
And in further cherry-picking from the law, the president — while stressing the importance of enforcing immigration law — dismissed the fundamental idea of due process for immigrants, including those seeking asylum: “Hiring many thousands of judges, and going through a long and complicated legal process, is not the way to go — will always be disfunctional. People must simply be stopped at the border and told they cannot come into the U.S. illegally.” Interestingly, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, a conservative who whatever else understands a thing or two about rule of law, is leading a congressional effort to double the number of federal immigration judges to accelerate immigration adjudication protocols “respecting the rule of law.”
Building the border wall arouses the same kind of empty rhetoric from the president. “We need the wall. I promised the wall.” What’s ignored is that he also promised, “and Mexico will pay.” It’s a bait-and-switch, just like the health-care promise. President Trump can claim total victory for himself by touting one-half of his promise to the American people, all while forcing the financial burden for the other half of his promise onto the taxpayer. All this takes place as the president vociferously complains about the Mueller investigation costing taxpayers $17 million (that’s million, not billion). This is the investigation into the Trump presidential campaign’s possible contacts with Russia to bolster its 2016 election chances. The investigation also concerns obstruction-of-justice allegations.
The president has flipped the narrative. He’s now turned the citizens of the United States into citizens of Mexico. The United States will pay for the wall, just as he once promised Mexico will do. It’s true Orwellian double-speak. The big, beautiful wall needs to be built. It does not matter who pays for it. A promise is a promise. If Mexico does not pay for it, then it is the Democrats’ fault.
The president’s decision-making is no compromise. In a compromise, each side gains some and each loses some, but both sides are served. It is a win-win outcome. But this president’s view is that there are only winners — himself — and losers, those who pay the bill for him to be able to strut and celebrate himself as a winner. You can read all about it. It’s the title of his book, “The Art of the Deal.”