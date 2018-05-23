With some Republicans supporting the addition of drug-testing as a requirement for food-stamp beneficiaries at the very same time some NRA champions support decriminalizing marijuana’s use for leisure purposes, the issue of drugs in America remains alive and well. And while drug-testing was not part of the farm bill that Democrats and far-right Republicans torpedoed this month, it may figure into the mix when revived.
The topic of drug-screening is one I’ve pondered for a long time. I understand its value in determining if someone is at risk for injury in operating heavy machinery or safely driving long distances. In other words, for mostly blue-collar jobs involving plenty of responsibility, skill and, yes, danger. Many employers require a drug test prior to hiring, blue collar or white collar. Some also do random, follow-up drug screenings. (Self-disclosure: For years I have taken bimonthly drug tests for monitoring the prescription medication I take for chronic pain management. I have never even once tested positive for a violation of my prescribed medications.)
When doing scholarly research, one of the fundamental questions is for what purpose are the data collections being made? Alternatively, how will the data be used after they’re collected? The same questions arise about drug-screening data. Once the data are collected, how will they be used? And if, say, an employee tests positive for drugs, what are the consequences? Is the employee offered resources for combating inappropriate drug use or abuse? Is his/her employment denied and/or terminated? If we’re going to identify drug usage as a problem or disqualifying factor, then do we not also have some responsibility for proper use of the data once obtained? If we identify the problem, then what resources do we allot for follow-up and correction?
Same goes for people who apply for food stamps through the Department of Agriculture Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and are required to take drug-screenings — a proposal President Trump backs. Like potential employees, what will be the consequences for these potential recipients of federal aid if they have a positive drug test? Will they be refused benefits and left alone in their poverty without any assistance? Will they be referred, with few financial resources, to various individual and community-based services for counseling regarding drug use?
If government is going to identify drug use among potential recipients of federal benefits, what then is government’s responsibility to those who test positive for drugs? To simply refuse services to people by refusing to sign them up for federal dollars in the form of food stamps does not serve the public-health interest by leaving them in their drug use, as health-care experts have noted. There are also voices that advocate for more mental-health services for those identified by drug use. In short, if we employ drug-testing, does this not create a moral responsibility for us to help these people, including financially, to access drug counseling and/or drug rehabilitation resources?
Drug interdiction — the organizing and programming of drug-testing — is expensive, to the degree that some of its original advocates in various contexts have questioned its overall cost-effectiveness at a time of strained tax revenue. Drug rehabilitation is also expensive, including the need for and maintenance of rehab facilities and for skilled drug counselors.
So where are we going with this call to drug-screen potential recipients of federal dollars? To be fair and equitable, shall we drug-test anyone who receives federal dollars? Federal contractors for construction? Student loan recipients, whose loans are underwritten by the federal government? Leaders in higher education who work in institutions that receive federal dollars? In other words, shall we just refuse to give any federal money to any of these individuals or institutions that have anyone who uses drugs illegally? If potential recipients of food stamps do not deserve to receive federal dollars because they use drugs illegally, why should that same logic not apply to anyone else who is a potential recipient of federal dollars?
Imagine coming upon this unsettling line: “Along with your student loan application, please go by your county health department and take a drug test. The results will be available to you and will also be reported, along with your other loan request information, to your loan provider.”
It seems clear to me the intent is to punish the poor with this emphasis on drug-testing for potential food-stamp recipients. Those who struggle to survive on the margins of an increasingly complex society that often seems inclined to leave them behind now risk being further marginalized and punished for doing the one thing that they think, perhaps incorrectly, is their only recourse for coping — namely, take drugs. Yet is it not the same way of coping embraced by at least some upper-class, white-collar members of our society who, one way or another, also benefit from our tax dollars?
Beneficiaries of federal dollars can be found at all levels of society. They come in the form of military protection for our country, various federal agencies, federal highways and bridges, even itemized income-tax deductions that upper-income people use to lower their taxes. So let’s drug-screen everyone for caffeine abuse, alcohol abuse, nicotine abuse, prescription medication abuse, food abuse, illegal drug use, all the drugs people use for coping with our increasingly incoherent society. Why single out potential recipients of food stamps, those already marginalized and financially disadvantaged?
Jesus said that we find a speck of sawdust in someone else’s eye while we cannot see the whole pile of logs in our own eye (Matthew 7:2-5). With drug-screening we can find a speck of drugs in the eye of a potential food-stamp recipient while we cannot see the whole log pile of drug use and abuse that we maintain on a daily basis for our own coping and comfort.