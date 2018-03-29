Not to act like Chicken Little, but sometime in the next few days the Chinese space station Tiangong-1 will re-enter the atmosphere uncontrolled and crash. No one can know where till it actually starts re-entry.
This is a 19,000-pound object and, despite claims to the contrary, some of the wreckage will hit Earth. Your odds of not being struck are very favorable because our planet is large.
We have understood the danger these things pose for decades. The first widely known such incident involved uncontrolled re-entry and crash of Cosmos 954 in Canada in 1978. This was an 8,400-pound Russian spy satellite with a nuclear reactor aboard. It contaminated a region between Great Slave Lake and Baker Lake with debris, some lethally radioactive. But due to the isolation, no one was hurt. The cleanup proved quite expensive.
The next widely known incident involved re-entry and crash of the U.S. space station Skylab in Australia in 1979. NASA intended to re-boost the station in 1980 with the space shuttle, but the orbit decayed sooner than we could get a shuttle to it. Pre-crash predictions were that almost all the wreckage would burn up in re-entry. Of about 90 tons of station, some 75 tons of debris fell in western Australia. A substantial amount was recovered in and between the towns of Esperance, Balladonia and Rawlinna. Interestingly, NASA paid a littering fine to Esperance.
There have been other incidents, but Russians and Americans now generally add controlled de-orbit capability to their vehicles. This has generally led to controlled re-entry with wreckage crashing safely in the ocean, far from populated areas. Aside from accidents such as that involving the space shuttle Columbia over Texas in 2003, the general practice of doing controlled re-entry into the ocean has worked well, controlling risk of damage and injury on the ground. It’s highly recommended.
For whatever reason, the Chinese lost control of their Tiangong space station — also known as “Heavenly Palace” — many moons ago. That seems to have negated any controlled re-entry features that vehicle may have had. If it had none, then we and the Russians should be recommending that the Chinese include such protections in future vehicles. The same applies to private ventures that launch things into orbit. Perhaps this might be a worthy addition to the Outer Space Treaty.
Meanwhile, if you see unexpected fireworks in the sky this weekend, look to see which way it’s moving. If it’s moving across the sky, you’re safe. Enjoy the show. If it moves toward you, duck.
For the record, the closest any prediction can get is for the satellite to fall just after midnight on, fittingly, April Fool’s Day.