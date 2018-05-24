Scott Pruitt is in my estimation the worst Environmental Protection Agency administrator ever. I base this on two things: As one supposedly dedicated to President Trump’s mission of draining the swamp, he’s instead wasted public monies on personal perks. Second, he’s obviously a tool of industry with the express goal of deregulating everything, no matter the facts, no matter the safety consequences.
But then Pruitt is doing at the EPA exactly what President Trump wants him to do. And whatever else, removing safety and cleanliness regulations serves industry profitability at the expense of people’s health and lives. That’s as in our health and our lives.
My acid test for ethics and moral behavior in public officials is quite simple: What do they value more — money/power/political ideology or people’s very wellbeing? Don’t listen to what they say. Watch what they do. Talk is cheap. Actions speak loud and clear.
That’s not to say the EPA doesn’t need reform. All you have to do is read any of their regulations (posted online) to see the focus is on litigation, not enabling compliance. That needs to change. But that’s not what Pruitt’s changes are about. While reforms recommended by the EPA in the wake of the deadly West explosion were modest but helpful, Pruitt’s decision reveals where his true loyalties lie. The new EPA rules crafted under the Obama administration were set to take effect last June, the Washington Post reports, but were delayed by Pruitt after he took office. Now he claims they’re “unnecessary regulatory burdens” and should be junked. Take that, West.
One could argue that, regarding the safety of 100-0-0 ammonium-nitrate fertilizer at agricultural facilities all over Texas and beyond, maybe we don’t really need the feds. Perfectly good fire-code standards are published by the National Fire Protection Association, overseen by fire marshals. If followed, these would drastically reduce the possibility of what wiped part of West off the map.
These codes are voluntary in the sense anyone can choose to abide by them or not. Often cities will enact ordinances that impose such codes on properties within their limits. Typically up to now, counties and the state have not. But they could. After the West explosion, the state fire marshal recommended the state apply these fire codes to fertilizer facilities. The governor and our state legislators ignored him.
Again, I recommend healthy skepticism when applying my acid test for ethics in public officials: What have they chosen? Money/power/ideology? Or lives and health? Then remember election time is coming this fall.