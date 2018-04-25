The fifth anniversary of the West fertilizer plant explosion has now passed into history with excellent coverage by the press regarding the town’s recovery. That recovery is now said to be complete and is a testimony to the people of West and all who rallied to help them. Yet a much closer look should be taken at the material at the very root of not only the great taxpayer and business expense in West’s resurrection but the devastating loss of 15 cherished lives, including 12 first responders.
Many things in daily life are double-edged swords. They can help or hurt you. Ammonium nitrate is one such sword. Brimming with fixed nitrogen, it makes a wonderful fertilizer, a boon to agricultural interests. But it also represents a potential explosive in its purest form, type 100-0-0 fertilizer. This goes without question, given its role in a long line of such explosions, ranging from the deadly 1995 Oklahoma City bombing to the IEDs that have killed and maimed so many U.S. soldiers in far-off war zones.
When combined with other compounds as something other than 100-0-0 fertilizer, the explosive risk goes away. However, an enhanced fire danger remains as ammonium nitrate decomposes when exposed to fire, releasing oxygen into the fire. This makes the fire even more intense.
Neat 100-0-0 ammonium nitrate fertilizer is actually hard to detonate. It requires either the same sort of detonator as dynamite (just larger) or some form of confinement when decomposing in a fire. Without confinement, decomposing the material in a deliberate fire is actually the best way to dispose of mass quantities.
This confinement comes from anything heavy resting on top of the fertilizer (including large amounts of the fertilizer itself, as in the deadly 1947 Texas City explosion that killed at least 581 people) or containing the fertilizer within a physical structure as it decomposes from the heat of a fire. The fertilizer itself doesn’t burn, it decomposes. It also melts and runs as a liquid down into any holes or spaces, even floor drains.
In a building fire such as erupted at the West fertilizer plant (for whatever reason), this dangerous confinement is triggered by either the burning building collapsing down upon the decomposing fertilizer or the melted fertilizer running down a floor drain into a pipe. Either can trigger a tremendous explosion.
At the West fertilizer plant, it was the building collapse that prompted the explosion. This event actually happened after the majority of the stored fertilizer had already decomposed in the building fire. Had the collapse happened sooner, much more of the town of West would have been obliterated — perhaps all of it. The death toll certainly would have been far higher.
One way to prevent deadly ammonium nitrate explosions is to prevent building fires in the first place. Wooden structures, feed and grain plus other building interior furnishings are flammable: ready fuel for any fire. In a new facility, one quite reasonably would eliminate all such materials from where ammonium nitrate is processed, mixed and stored. But because some fertilizer is stored in paper bags, there’s still fuel next to the fertilizer that enhances any fire.
Thus the other important resolve for those proprietors who truly care about their neighbors: a network of building sprinklers designed according to specific standards for fertilizer storage (and these already exist, courtesy of the National Fire Protection Association). There’s no other sure way of preventing such fires. (And, as the Trib has reported, sprinklers were indeed suggested for such facilities by the state fire marshal after the West blast but unfortunately scrapped as a possible requirement by state legislators at the urging of the powerful agricultural lobby, fearful of unreasonable expense.)
In older facilities, there are quite likely to be wooden floors, wooden building structures, wooden storage bins or pallets, perhaps even wooden handling and processing equipment. These are all flammable, fuel for the fire and ready contributors to any possible explosion. This makes sprinklers in such buildings even more crucial.
Most facilities such as the now-destroyed West Fertilizer Company lie within the city limits of small towns all over Texas, towns just like West (where the structure actually straddled the city-county line). Many of these facilities were outside city limits when originally built, putting them under county (or state) jurisdiction. Without envisioning any threat, residences, businesses and schools were built near facilities handling what amounts to a high explosive if mishandled. If there’s no sufficient authorization for a county to impose strong fire-code standards upon these facilities, then it’s the Texas Legislature’s job and moral responsibility to authorize them to do so. Either that or simply make such standards a statewide mandate.
There’s no excusing letting money trump public safety. If nothing else, the explosion in West stands as proof of that. Officials in both public service and private industry should be judged by how they prioritize our public safety versus bolstering the bottom line of those proprietors betting no such catastrophe will erupt on their watch. And it is a bet.
In short, local officials need to better understand the true threat in ammonium nitrate. West Mayor Tommy Muska, also a volunteer firefighter that night five years ago, acknowledges that neither he nor the others — including those who perished April 17, 2013 — fully grasped all they were dealing with till it blew up. Such officials need to enact proper zoning around such facilities to restrict development to safe distances. This has not been happening. To West’s credit, Muska and other city leaders have been pursuing such zoning reforms, making up for the myopia of earlier generations.
As for anhydrous ammonia — originally suspected as the explosive material in the West explosion — it poses much less of an explosion hazard but something of a toxic-gas threat, even in a plant fire. There are standards for these, too. If applied, the risks are effectively reduced. Again, this starts as a county or state requirement for rural construction. These same requirements should be applied by the cities as they engulf these facilities, as well as proper zoning.
And, yes, citizens can render their own judgment at the polls.