You may disagree with my opinion on President Trump, Iran and North Korea. But I write not to gratify readers’ political sensibilities but to offer a strictly objective, honest assessment of how I see the United States’ withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement. And I see a worrisome sign for America and its relations with the rest of the world.
Tensions are mounting between Iran and Israel. The two lately have exchanged missiles, which may lead to an open war, though I don’t foresee that outcome, at least not soon. War with Israel is not in Iran’s interest, given that the Europeans, Chinese and Russians have affirmed their commitment to the agreement they signed with Iran in 2015. Why place this in peril?
However, President Trump’s impulsive decisions, mired in murky logic, reveal his need for a much deeper understanding of global affairs. His withdrawal from agreements and treaties — bilateral or otherwise — shows his inconsistencies. Countries around the world are wondering whether to trust the United States anymore moving forward. North Korea, which begins negotiations with Mr. Trump on June 12 on its nuclear program, surely must be asking: How can we trust the United States, which says one thing, then does another?
And, yes, there is a difference between the situations facing Iran and North Korea.
Iran’s train toward a more peaceful resolution has already left the station. It will not negotiate a new agreement with the United States to pacify Trump. Further, Iran has long lived under U.S. sanctions; reimposing sanctions will make no long-term difference. In this instance, sanctions aren’t a policy but a tool, and a broken one at that. Further, regarding Iran, consider regional dynamics and regional players. Whatever else, the governments of Saudi Arabia, Israel and United Arab Emirates aren’t interested in peaceful solutions. These countries are pushing the United States toward a war with Iran, preferring that our country remain conveniently entangled in the powder-keg of the Mideast.
With North Korea, the contrary applies: China and South Korea (also Japan, to a degree) strongly support a peaceful outcome. Beijing and Seoul are facilitating the dialogue between the United States and North Korea while working behind the scenes to ensure its positive outcome. Hence, President Trump has a chance here to make a real difference.
Even so, anyone who thinks North Korea will give up its nuclear weapons, and thereby become vulnerable, is mistaken. Look no further than what happened to Ukraine when it gave up its nuclear weapons following the fall of the USSR in 1991. Russia invaded!
My concern is that, by responding to his myopic base rather than our broader prospects, Mr. Trump jeopardizes the United States’ long-term strategic interests. If we use history as a guide, consider this: The last time the United States withdrew from a big international agreement — the Treaty of Versailles after the so-called “War to End All Wars” — dynamics were set into play that resulted in a second, even more devastating world war. Notably, the United States did not make the same mistake twice after World War II. And the world, for a half-century, was a far more peaceful place.
So it behooves us to ask the following: Is President Trump inadvertently or even intentionally setting up the United States for another major conflict that will cost us plenty in blood and treasure (and at a time of soaring federal debt)? Is withdrawing from NATO next? Does President Trump comprehend the outcome of his impulsive decisions?
The president’s decision to withdraw unilaterally from an agreement the United States largely designed not only represents a stunning rejection of America’s leadership in traditional global diplomacy but sets a destructive precedent for decades to come: Those who deal with us will wonder if we can be trusted after the ink has dried on agreements and pacts. Moreover, our withdrawal from obligations in the Iran nuclear agreement comes at a critical time, exacerbated by the failure of our strategies both military and diplomatic in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria and many other places since 9/11.
The world has many dire possibilities to contemplate following Mr. Trump’s decision. The United States cannot simply call the tune and expect the world to dance. For decades to come, Trump’s fiddling now will lead the Mideast to call its own tunes, with accompaniment from Russia and China. And given our ambition in trade and prestige, that will be far from music to America’s ears.
And did I mention that Russian companies will benefit from the United States’ withdrawal?