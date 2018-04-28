Amid the slow but steady climb of oil prices, thanks mostly to geopolitics and OPEC’s reducing petroleum production, I advise investors to closely monitor three evolving crises that may also contribute to price hikes: possible U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, continuing turmoil in once-stable Saudi Arabia and tension in the South China Sea.
In short, don’t thank or blame Saudis entirely for the sudden rise of oil prices. Or OPEC’s recent decision on production. One need only realize the impact of geopolitics on the energy market — and your wallet.
U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear pact: President Trump must certify this agreement to keep Iran from becoming a nuclear power or formally withdraw from it by May 12 — and evidence suggests he’ll opt for the latter, reinstating sanctions and removing a million or so barrels of oil from the global market — enough to further fire up gasoline prices, and just as Americans contemplate summertime travel.
Thus far, Germany, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom have expressed their intention of remaining in the agreement. They urge Trump not to abandon it. If Trump decides to bail, it would restrict imports from a nation that holds the fourth largest crude oil reserves in the world and a whopping share of the natural gas. There’s no way of knowing what Iran’s reaction might be, but bullish oil prices are likely.
A chaotic Saudi Arabia: Amid chaos across the Middle East, political, economic and social dynamics are spiraling insanely in the Desert Kingdom. Missiles from Houthi rebel turf in neighboring Yemen target the Saudi ministry of defense and royal palace in Riyadh. Saudi soldiers are dying in nearby Najran, bordering Yemen in the southeast. Yet the crown prince, who recently visited the United States, continues to portray himself as a moderate and reformer. He whips up rhetoric against regional rival Iran while maintaining his costly and ruinous military adventure in Yemen.
As I argue in my forthcoming book, “Saudi Arabia: A Collapsing Kingdom,” Riyadh runs greater and greater economic risks in such ventures by clinging to the illusion of a strong, stable leadership that no longer exists. And any dreams of oil prices of $100 to cover all this mad expense could trigger another far-reaching fiscal crisis such as we saw in 2008.
South China Sea: Rising tensions in the South China Sea in addition to trade pains between the United States and China seem to go from bad to worse. These come on the heels of China’s military drills in the East China Sea. The purpose of these drills is to send a message to Taiwan, cementing the notion of a “One China” policy, which Trump once dared to question. Inclusion of anti-aircraft and anti-submarine warfare training in these drills sends a clear message to the United States.
Given lifetime leadership being conferred on President Xi Jinping, there’s no telling what China’s future global dealings might be. But there’s little doubt Beijing will engage militarily if it means defending its rights over the islands and/or other strategic interests. And oil-hungry China’s massive buildup in the South China Sea, introduction of the yuan as the only currency for oil trade in Asia, establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the security treaty with Russia, Pakistan and India indicate that China is now out to challenge the world order.
Next time you fill up your gas tank, think geopolitics!