At our Texas borderlands, U.S. officials under executive orders from the Trump administration have been separating minor children from their parents at a rate of about 48 children per day. And while the president, after much resistance, reversed his orders Wednesday, many citizens express anxiety about any statement from him till it is fully vetted and implemented and thousands of families are reunited.
Gut-wrenching images of traumatized children held in cages by U.S. agencies have been beamed around the world. And while faith leaders including many in Waco have consistently spoken out against the president’s immigration policies, these immigrant separations have galvanized opposition from nearly every Christian organization, including America’s conservative white evangelicals who often support the president’s policies.
Rev. Franklin Graham, son of Rev. Billy Graham, said, “I think it’s disgraceful, it’s terrible to see families ripped apart, and I don’t support that one bit.” Other conservative faith voices protesting: National Association of Evangelicals, Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, Wesleyan Church, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, World Vision and World Relief.
Central Texas leaders from virtually all denominations, including Jewish and Muslim, are bearing witness to what they perceive to be the gross exercise of injustice and victimization by the U.S. government. While pastors in deep red states often sidestep partisan issues, the border debacle has caused many to transcend such caution. In fact, one wonders about any pastor who would remain silent when the morality on this issue is crystal clear for all people of faith. At its annual meeting in Dallas last week, the conservative Southern Baptist Convention passed an immigration resolution calling for “the priority of family unity.” From pulpits in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Amarillo and El Paso, pastors proclaim the sentiments of Rev. Griff Martin, First Baptist Church, Austin, who called out the federal government for committing border “atrocities.”
Why are Christians and people of other religious traditions coming together on this seemingly partisan matter when they can’t agree on many other moral issues these days? Consider how divided Christians are on gun restrictions, abortion, euthanasia, war and gay marriage. This list is extensive. Yet on the plight of these children brought across our southern border at McAllen, Laredo, Del Rio, Hidalgo and Brownsville, Christians are uniting in one voice. And the message is clear: Stop doing this! Now!
Waco pastors united this week over the plight of these children. Rev. Ramiro Peña, pastor of Waco’s Christ the King Church, emailed me from Washington, D.C., where he sought to bring his concerns over this issue to our elected representatives, saying that he was “very frustrated” at this point and that “separating children from parents seeking asylum is a national disgrace. Our political leaders’ inability to work together to find solutions to protect ‘the least of these’ is a fundamental failure of a civilized society.” Rev. Jimmy Dorrell, pastor of Waco’s Church Under the Bridge, said: “The Bible challenges God’s people to treat ‘strangers in their land’ as brothers. The way we are treating these families is reprehensible.”
From her pulpit, Rev. Kyndall Rae Rothaus, pastor of Lake Shore Baptist Church, preached: “What our country is doing to children and families at our border is dead wrong; there is no justification for this abhorrent behavior.” Rev. Jaime McGlothlin, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Valley Mills, sent a letter of protest to U.S. Rep. Bill Flores with more than 75 signatures from Central Texas faith leaders including Rev. Dr. Bill Bellinger, chair, Department of Religion, Baylor University; Rev. Dr. Burt Burleson, chaplain, Baylor; and Rev. Dr. Todd Still, dean of Baylor’s Truett Theological Seminary.
Denominations represented in this letter of protest: Anglican, Baptist, Episcopal, Metropolitan Community, Lutheran, Methodist, Presbyterian, United Church of Christ and Unity. These faith leaders, led by Rev. McGlothlin, organized a historic event in which 250 people joined the “Waco Stands with Children” rally in Heritage Square Tuesday. Excerpts from McGlothlin’s remarks:
“I am grateful for the diversity of people across religious and political and racial lines who are here today on a Tuesday afternoon in the heat on behalf of our children. We are stronger together and stronger for our diversity. Thank you for the gift of your presence.
“I stand today because I can no longer sit. I’ve sat for too long. Sat while seeing images of children suffering, institutionalized and made pawns in a political debate. Sat while being told by others that the problems of immigration are too complex, that the matter is too political for a preacher, that representatives aren’t listening, that protesting doesn’t really solve anything, that doing anything else but sitting until November when we vote will simply not accomplish anything. And all the while I’ve sat not wondering but knowing that long-term emotional and spiritual trauma is being done to children.
“I don’t know about you. But I can sit no longer. I can sit no longer. I can sit no longer when the God-ordained family structure is ripped apart. I can sit no longer when children become deterrents in a political game. I can sit no longer when man-made laws so clearly violate the law of God. I can sit no longer while right now children are lonely and confused and needing their mommas. And I can sit no longer while defense of this policy is wrapped in any language of the kingdom of God.”
So why are almost all Christian leaders united on this issue? From the left, middle and right, they speak out in the public square and from the pulpit. Why are they throwing their reasoned pastoral reserve to the wind on a partisan matter? Surely it is because allegiance to Christ demands they speak out. Surely it is because they know that causing harm to a child in the name of some political “good” is biblically unjustifiable and morally indefensible. Surely it is because they know that when on the day of reckoning they are called to account before their Lord, they will be asked, “What did you do when my little ones — whom I love — were taken away from their parents on your border, in your backyard, in the year 2018?” And they want to be able to answer, “We did everything we could to stop those atrocities.”
And what will those leaders say who were silent? Will they hear the Lord say, “If you did it to the least of these, you did it to me”? How will those leaders respond then?