One of my colleagues confided recently that his 18-year-old son informed him that he was not going to register to vote or participate in voting. When questioned further, this graduating senior from one of our Waco schools said there was no point in voting.
The cynicism expressed by my colleague’s son is not unusual among those in Generation Z, born between the mid-1990s and mid-2000s. Unfortunately, this perspective is not unique to young adults. I’ve been discouraged recently at how low some of my Waco friends’ expectations are for our democratically elected governments at the state and national levels. What, after all, is the point of voting if your expectations are that nothing will change?
Texas, often labeled as a red, solidly Republican state, is — in reality — a non-voting state. In the last four presidential elections, just over half of the Texas electorate turned out to vote, putting the Lone Star State 46th out of 50 in terms of participation. Would Texas still be a red state if more of its citizens voted? What if 65 percent of us — the mid-range of states — voted?
Would it be a good thing if more Texans voted? How you answer that question may depend on whether you really believe in democracy, rule by the people. Historically, our country has always had those who wished to restrict voting to their “tribe” only. Native Americans were not given the right to vote till 1924; women were not given the right to vote till 1920. And even though the 15th Amendment made it illegal to disenfranchise groups based on race, that’s exactly what happened to African Americans in the South till the 1965 Voting Rights Act was passed and signed into law.
It took a president from the Hill Country of Texas and a Baptist preacher from Georgia to force Texans to allow African Americans to cast votes. Why? Is it because some of us do not really believe in democracy? Is it because some do not believe in a “government of the people, by the people and for the people”? Or does it have more to do with who is capable or deserving of voting? Those who want the voting rolls smaller often quibble over what the word “people” actually means. They have sometimes argued that “people” only refers to those who own property or are Anglo Americans. Or are men or are Protestants.
So who are the legitimate “people” today? It’s easy to conclude and hard to deny that, based on their actions, Republican legislators are determined to make it as difficult as possible for some people to vote. Perhaps they don’t really believe in democracy. Perhaps they think that “those people” are not deserving or capable. Republican efforts include: unnecessary impediments to registration, photo ID laws, purging voter records, limitations on early voting, felon disenfranchisement, transgender disenfranchisement, disinformation about voting and numerous other schemes, some quite imaginative.
These actions affect us here in Central Texas. State Attorney General Ken Paxton defended a Texas law that would have prevented 16,400 Texans (including some of us here in Waco and surrounding areas) from voting in the November 2016 elections. In 2011, the Republican-dominated Texas Legislature passed a law requiring voters to show one of seven forms of photo identification to cast their ballots. Proponents, despite presenting no evidence of any waves of voter fraud, argued this law protects the integrity of the election. The intent (and the effect) of this law, however, seems clear: Disenfranchise young people, elderly people, African Americans and Hispanics who are less likely to have photo identification and more likely to vote for Democratic candidates.
After a largely conservative federal appeals court rightly ruled the Texas voter ID law was discriminatory, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos ordered the state to soften the ID requirements for the 2016 election so that voters could prove their identity by signing statements as to why they couldn’t readily obtain a photo ID. Those 16,400 had the right to vote. And while federal judges continue to disagree over particularities, the state under pressure from the courts has revamped the law enough to at least address some objections.
Another example of discouraging voter turnout: When Texans renew our licenses online we are not allowed to register to vote at the same time. Texas is one of just a handful of states that don’t offer online voter registration. Last month U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia told the state to find a remedy for that since this action violates the 25-year-old Motor Voter Law and the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause by treating voters who process their driver’s licenses online differently than those who register in person.
And was anyone surprised that the State Attorney General’s Office appealed that ruling? Was it because this convenience would certainly mean more Texans can vote? Would it mean that more of those people could vote?
Of course, the most egregious example of the Republican effort to disenfranchise the people is the gerrymandering of districts to dilute the African-American and Latino vote. The U.S. Supreme Court could announce any day now whether Texas lawmakers specifically redrew congressional and statehouse lines to strategically dilute minority voting strength, as two federal courts have already ruled. The issue is critical, given that, of the 4 million new residents in Texas reflected in the last census, the vast majority were racial minorities.
So should we then jump into our teary pool of cynicism and stay there? Not so fast. Efforts are underway in Central Texas to register voters. On May 12, Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke led 44 Wacoans in a walk to get out the vote in the Dewey Park neighborhood. Grassroots organizers like Waco’s John DeVries (usapolres@aol.com) are challenging Wacoans from all walks of life to envision real change. Will these efforts and others be enough to make a difference?
In some ways, I don’t blame an 18-year-old or an 89-year-old for giving up on civic engagement. I admit it is dark. Despite the persistent attacks on the foundations of our democracy by President Trump and his supporters, I’m not ready to write us off yet. I still think we are a country that can be ruled by the people. I hold to the belief that one citizen — even if acting alone — can make a difference. I feel I must hold on to this ideal. As we approach the 2018 mid-term elections, I invite you to act. Would you consider:
Participate in block-walking efforts that assist our citizens in registering to vote: I observed the McLennan County Democratic Party is offering many of these volunteer efforts on their webpage. I did not observe any such efforts on the McLennan County Republican Party webpage, though perhaps they are doing so. Either way, this is real grassroots politics.
Plan now to vote in November: Make sure you’re registered. Make sure your friends and family members are registered. To find out how to register or determine if you’re registered, go to: https://www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/
Read American history this summer: The national crisis we now witness has precedents. Will it continue till President Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress go away or will it continue indefinitely? What can we learn from our past that will help us now? Consider Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Jon Meacham’s “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels.”
Support local and national media that is non-partisan: Democracy cannot exist without a free press that — however imperfect — tries to discover the facts. One important non-partisan source for Texas news is The Texas Tribune. Listen to Texas Standard on Public Radio. And, of course, subscribe to the Waco Tribune-Standard. Is it conservative? Yes. Partisan? No.
Join one activist group: Reform does not, will not, happen except when we force our legislators to act. If one considers the great legislative accomplishments in our history that benefit us all (Emancipation Proclamation, 40-hour work week, Social Security, civil rights, etc.), one will notice that they occur only because of pressure from the people. This is democracy in action. Waco has numerous groups that engage in grassroots efforts to facilitate change. There are local groups on gun violence, immigration, climate change, food insecurity and on and on. Join one. Even small efforts can make a big difference.
If you are a cynic, if you are stuck in a rut of pessimistic thinking, I challenge you to take up one of the suggestions above. If you do, I’m willing to bet that you will change your mind. I’m willing to bet that you will not give up on America as a great democratic experiment. It’s on us, the people.