Individuals and entire groups from Central Texas have been meeting with Republican Congressman Bill Flores, pressing him to support legislation protecting our children from gun violence in McLennan County schools and beyond. What will he do?
Our representative has been in office for seven years and his commitment to the NRA is well known. He sometimes seems to care more about the rights of gun owners than the lives of our children. He writes on his website: “Democracy and freedom are cornerstones of our unique American heritage, and we must remain vigilant to ensure that our rights are protected. As a proud gun owner, a Concealed Handgun License holder and a Life Member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), I firmly support the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. Our Founding Fathers considered this right so fundamental that they enshrined it in the Second Amendment of our Constitution.”
Let’s examine key words in this statement. What has become “unique” about America today in the eyes of the world is that we allow slaughter of our children. For Flores, “our rights” to keep and bear arms apparently extend to military-style assault weapons capable of killing dozens of fellow citizens in seconds. His use of the word “enshrined” to talk of guns is revealing since a shrine is typically understood as a space for religious worship and divine veneration.
Weeks after the massacre of 26 congregants worshipping at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, his Dec. 6 press release (still on his website) was headlined “Strengthening Second Amendment Rights” and touted his support for legislation that “strengthened the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans by ensuring that these fundamental rights apply across state lines.” Again he echoed a tenet of the NRA: More guns in more places, even if this means defying the once-cherished conservative notion of states’ rights.
If you have children or grandchildren attending our public or private schools in Central Texas, you’re acutely aware of the fact America is the only country in the world (not in a war zone) that routinely stands unmoved by the repeated slaughter of its own children. A conservative estimate by The Washington Post found that more than 150,000 students in at least 170 schools in America have in one fashion or another experienced campus shootings since the Columbine High School attack in 1999. Why? Is this because we don’t have enough good guys armed with guns in our schools? Is the reason these routine slaughters don’t happen in the United Kingdom or Canada because these countries arm their teachers? No. Is it because America has an exponentially higher population of mentally disturbed individuals than France or Sweden and so we have more individuals ready to kill at any given moment? No, again. One major factor separates us from the rest of the world: We have handy access to military-grade assault weapons.
So whose child or grandchild goes next? Yours? Mine? Are you willing to bet that it can’t happen in one of our schools in the Waco area? That occasional episodes of a student here or there making a “terroristic threat” or carrying a weapon to a local school (and these have happened) aren’t harbingers of worse to come? Will the next child killed in a shooting rampage have parents who see gun control as a violation of their god-given right to own, cherish and enjoy assault weapons? Will the next child killed in such a rampage have parents who believe, in such situations, prayer without action or resolve is the answer going forward? Will the next dead child, right up to his or her very last minute of life on this earth, know precious little of gun politics but assume we adults would, of course, naturally safeguard him or her at all costs, NRA and politics be damned? Will this shooting spree happen right before graduation? The first week of school next August? Perhaps during Homecoming Week? And where will it happen? At a basketball game? In the hallway? The cafeteria? The playground? Will your 15-year-old son text you a message while hunkered down under his desk as he hears a weapon of war pummeling the door of his classroom? Will there be a teacher who huddles over your granddaughter as a round from an AR-15 rips through her fifth-grade art class? Where might the bullets hit her? Perhaps they will miss. One can only pray.
Such grisly visions are the thoughts many children who attend school here have. Some have nightmares. Many worry about their safety at school. Some have also had enough of adults doing nothing but asking us to pray about it.
Waco children such as Midway High senior Emily Dodson are leading us, even if we don’t know it. She was one of hundreds locally who walked out of class a few weeks ago to protest the non-action of do-nothing adults. “I chose to help organize the walkout at Midway because I felt it was important as students in America to voice our opinions and stand up for what we believe in,” she told me. “I hope to see our representatives and senators listen to what we have to say and realize that you people in America are their constituents too and deserve to be heard.”
Some of our children marched in Waco on March 24 in the national March for Our Lives protest, a student-led event held in over 800 cities. Some traveled all the way to our nation’s capital to march. Wacoan Anna Hogue, 11, along with 8-year-old sister Caroline and mom and dad, traveled to Washington, D.C., for the main event. “I marched because I want Congress to make stricter gun laws like a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines,” Anna told me. “I think these could help keep me and my friends safe.”
So what will Bill Flores’ answer be to Emily, Anna and thousands of children like them who attend Central Texas schools and demand change? Will he continue to worship the “enshrined” Second Amendment? Bow further before the NRA? Or will he put students’ lives above recreational “rights” of those who keep assault weapons for fun and possible defiance against perceived wrongs of society? Yes, he supported enforcing federal background checks and that’s good. But it’s clearly not enough. It won’t stop the carnage in our schools. And what do our children demand?
- Refuse money from the NRA.
- Pass a federal law requiring universal background checks for firearm purchases. (To his credit, Flores supports this; Sen. Ted Cruz does not).
- Restore the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban.
- Ban sale of high-capacity magazines.
These common-sense ideas are supported by an overwhelming majority of Americans. If lawmakers can’t grasp this, we must take aim at them in more appropriate ways — in the ballot box.