A great and varied crowd enlivened Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally in Heritage Square. I was delighted that students had worked with others to organize this event. I was surprised there weren’t more teenagers and parents, but, quite frankly, I suspect people in Waco are sometimes afraid to show what they think and feel because of what they fear is the dominant culture and opinion. And that fear might go in either direction.
The ceremony was impressive. Reading off the names of the students and adults killed in the Parkland, Florida, shooting and having students come forward with their pictures to stand in a single line in front of the stage suggested what others must have felt in Washington when Emma Gonzalez asked the crowd to be silent for six and one-half minutes — the amount of time it took for Nikolas Cruz to wreak the havoc he did.
The speakers were moving. All of them. I did not hear some of them, and the reason is coming up. But when a local kindergarten teacher came up and introduced herself as a survivor of the 1999 Columbine shootings, how could one not listen to every single word she said?
Then the high school kids started speaking. And partway through, I noticed for the first time the counter-demonstrators on the other side of Heritage Square. Not a large group — maybe two dozen or so — but their flags were prominent. And I thought, “That’s OK. They have the right to do that.”
My curiosity got the better of me and I moved over to that side. Again, no one was being belligerent. But then one man separated from the crowd and started moving toward the stage. I thought he was an officer of some kind. Tan shirt, pistol at his side. He stopped about halfway to the stage. I learned from him later that he simply wanted to hear what the speakers were saying.
But then another counter-protestor, a man with four or five children with him, came and joined him. He had a bullhorn. It soon became apparent he did not want to listen. He wanted to speak, to interrupt, to heckle. That’s what he started to do. There was some stirring in the crowd and a few began to boo in response. I began to tense up a bit.
And then the unexpected happened. Berkeley Anderson, the emcee for the program, introduced another speaker, then left the stage and walked right over to the two men and started talking. I don’t know what she said. I just know I did not expect it. She did not call for the police to intervene. She just walked over and started talking.
After a bit, her emcee duties called her back to the stage. But the next thing I knew, Mary Duty, amiable chairwoman of the McLennan County Democratic Party, was there carrying on the conversation. After a bit, I went, listened in, then started talking with the man in the tan shirt. The other man, with the bullhorn and children, had left. Another man came from the counter-protestors and we kept talking. I learned later Mary Duty had been passing out bottles of water to the counter-protestors, some of them broiling in the sun. My only regret … the man in the tan shirt really did not get a chance to listen to the kids.
But it was a moment of courage, insight and revelation. Let’s talk. Not yell. But talk. And try to understand one another. To move past easily voiced memes from Facebook and demonization of the other side. We may not agree. But let’s talk. Maybe we can find common ground. But it takes someone with courage and wisdom to move toward another and start the conversation. In this case we saw one young woman, one wizened political veteran. What would happen, I wonder, if every demonstration or protest had a talking corps, a group ready to talk with those who come to oppose. From both sides?
Perhaps it was new and unexpected to have this kind of demonstration in Waco. But that is democracy in action. And having people step out of their crowd and start talking with one another? That’s democracy in repair.
God knows, we need more of that kind of enlightenment.