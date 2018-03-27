A verse in the Hebrew Bible explains that “A good name is better than riches.” All of us know someone in our life who defies easy description because they are special, unique, magical, delightful. And when we lose such folks, we often hear it said that their name will forever remain golden in our memories. This is more true of some than others.
Stanley Hersh, 86, passed away last month after leaving a lifelong legacy of love and commitment to our community where he lived for more than 50 years. It seems everyone around town who knew him had a story to tell of his warmth, humor, intelligence, passion and professionalism. My Trib colleague Harry Harelik has already provided some of these tales on this page.
Stanley was raised by Jewish emigrants fleeing persecution and grew up with a tireless work ethic in a hardscrabble neighborhood in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a man who never lost sight of his roots and knew who he was and where he was from. Those roots were in the Eastern European province of Volynia, which spills between southeastern Poland, parts of southwestern Belarus and western Ukraine. He was a U.S. veteran (Army Medical Corps Reserve Unit 464th) who loved his country. And he was a man who clearly loved every single member of his family.
What a reader and raconteur he was! Because I teach world religions at Baylor University, I regularly invited him to speak in classes where he always spoke his mind, lighting up the classroom with his impassioned love for the state of Israel and the sustaining depths of his personal faith.
I remember after one class, a student asked if Stanley could meet with him again. The three of us soon met for a meal where I watched Stanley share wisdom and perspective with this young man, who seemed to take in every word as if it was his own father or grandfather offering sage advice.
As you probably gathered from Harry’s tribute, Stan was full of surprises and seemed to have a finger in every pot. Once when I mentioned him, the person I was speaking to said he knew Stan as an accomplished violinist. I did not know this , but such a colorful splash didn’t surprise me. As it turned out, every Monday night was chamber music night at the Hersh home with Stanley playing first violin.
Stan was one of the very first people I met when I arrived in Waco 15 years ago. His name was recommended to me for a requisite eye appointment (through Waco Eye Associates). When I walked into his office — the place was bathed in classical music — I met a man of wry wit, warm smile and engaging intelligence, to say nothing of professional prowess.
It was not long thereafter that I met him again at his local synagogue, Congregation Agudath Jacob, which he served and happily led throughout his lifetime. And anyone who knew him could tell you a joke that he relayed to them or some other warm reminiscences of his life.
I was out of the country when he passed. Even though we knew death was coming, it was still somehow a shock because such a person when met leaves an indelible mark on your life that can never be replaced or imitated. I guess all I can hope for is to follow his example of community service, seeking to live a life of warmth, sincerity, kindness, friendliness and engagement.
Blessings on the warm memory of Stanley Hersh! L’chaim!