President Eisenhower once remarked: “The urgent things in life are seldom important and the important things in life are seldom urgent.” We’re all busy, but tonight many of us will set aside urgent tasks to attend a Holocaust Remembrance Service at Temple Rodef Sholom, 1717 N. New Road, beginning at 7. Deuteronomy 4:9 is the theme this year: “Take heed lest you forget the things which your eyes have seen and teach them to your children and your children’s children.”
I’m the father of an 11-year-old, a 9-year-old and a 5-year-old. I’m in no hurry to talk to my kids about the Holocaust. The right time will come. The real world is too harsh and childhood too short to rush such discussions. In our country, it’s usual to talk to students about the Holocaust in seventh grade when teachers often assign readings from such books as Elie Wiesel’s “Night” or “The Diary of Anne Frank.” Maybe you remember the first time you saw “Schindler’s List” or visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., or the Dallas Holocaust Museum. Lives are never quite the same after we learn for the first time about the gas chambers and crematorium ovens of Auschwitz. How can it be otherwise?
As a college student, I visited the Auschwitz Concentration Camp Memorial in Poland. At the front of the camp is the place where “the selection” was made: Nazis sent the healthy to the right to “work” and live a little longer in that hell; most women, children, the elderly and the frail were sent to the left to be taken to “the showers,” to be gassed — simply because they were Jewish, gay, a Jehovah’s Witness, a socialist or a gypsy. Over six million Jews died. I’ll never forget standing at the train track that ends at Auschwitz and thinking that this was where Europe’s grand humanistic philosophical ideals about making a utopian society all came to a sorry end.
Remembering can give us a much-needed perspective. It was the blood of the Allies opposing fascism that consigned such nightmares to the ash-heap of history. I fly a flag at my home every day to remember my father who sneaked into the Army because he had only one eye; he slyly memorized the eye-test chart. Later in life, I was with him when someone, learning Dad was a World War II veteran, said: “Thank you for your service.”
This person meant well but Dad responded sharply: “What are you thanking me for? Haven’t you heard of Pearl Harbor? My country was attacked! I am an American and was doing my duty. Don’t thank me for doing my duty. What would you have done?”
Those of the “Greatest Generation” left their homes to fight fascism and Nazis. Many never returned. Many were also among the first to liberate Hitler’s concentration camps.
We also have a duty today — a duty to remember, a duty to teach the next generation the horrors that myopic racism and arrogant nationalism can spawn. Now more than ever we must remember that evils unchecked and unchallenged can morph into unthinkable horrors. The Holocaust vividly proves Goya’s assertion: “The sleep of reason produces monsters.” Never forget.