Only a few questions were leveled at West Mayor Tommy Muska and other panelists on the Waco Hippodrome stage after Tuesday’s big-screen showing of “The Day West Shook Texas” on occasion of the approaching fifth anniversary of the West Fertilizer Company explosion, but that was understandable. Many in the audience were from West. Most knew the answers.
And not everything raised was a question. Someone proposed a shout-out to the Czech Republic, which helped this Central Texas town of vibrant Czech heritage to the tune of $200,000 after the deadly 2013 ammonium nitrate blast. Another inquired if anyone was faithfully compiling “the miracles that came that night,” a reference to the twists of fate that saved some lives in the earth-shaking, magnitude-2.1 calamity. And a graying resident whose home was impacted graciously excused the gradual development of West neighborhoods near the old fertilizer plant as “just a human error” in planning and zoning that transpired over a couple of generations of city leadership.
Someone requested a moment of silence, which fit perfectly with West native Jim Gerik’s uplifting 2015 documentary film. Amid homespun testimonials of explosion, death and destruction, he and film editor Chuck Venable repeatedly interwove a choir singing church hymns. The themes of rebirth and transformation in an environment of Christian faith in rural America are impossible to miss, complete with celebrations of community fundraisers, small-town resurrection and heroic volunteer firefighters.
Yet Gerik on stage Tuesday night alluded to something only hinted at in the film he shot a few years ago: the need for his hometown brethren to make the deaths of 15 people — 12 of them first responders — and the destruction of a quarter of the town count for more than a compelling tale of Americana. He meant taking steps to ensure a similar catastrophe doesn’t claim yet other lives, devastate yet other families, leave yet other neighborhoods in ruins: “People need to talk about this because this can happen again.”
Indeed. One questioner asked if the Texas Legislature had fully considered the mayhem and death in West — struck by a force five times that of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing — in forging laws to prevent this catastrophe from happening to residents in another town with similar agricultural priorities. John Crowder, pastor of First Baptist Church of West, noted the state’s strengthening of site inspections: “The inspections were probably not as frequent and accurate as they needed to be, so there was some progress made in inspections. But many of us feel like the important issues have not yet been addressed.”
The pastor is right. State legislators bolstered the inspection process but balked at anything much stronger, such as the state fire marshal’s suggestion sprinkler systems be required in such facilities, if only to save firefighter lives. The agriculture industry made clear, and with little resistance in 2015, that such moves constituted costly, intrusive regulation. The legislation passed also demands ammonium nitrate be stored 30 feet from combustible materials — a start at least in terms of isolating such materials.
Still, the fact a few voices at the Hippodrome suggest advocacy be part of West’s evolving response to the tragedy is heartening. When the fifth anniversary of the explosion is marked Tuesday evening in the West Middle and High School Auditorium by the West Area Ministerial Alliance, the 15 people who died will again be solemnly and reverently recognized (at 7:51 p.m. — the time of the blast on April 17, 2013). The inspiring recovery of this remarkable town of 2,800 will be celebrated, a new twist given the sense of completion some voice in that tortuous process. But if the terrible sacrifices of that day and the expense and hard work in recovery are to mean anything beyond yearly tributes, some residents must demand change, particularly in the face of industrial and political resistance.
“I’m afraid that unfortunately the public — American citizens and the American government — have a very short memory,” Mayor Muska told me before the movie screening Tuesday. “We forget. We forgot almost 70 years ago to this date what happened to Texas City [site of another ammonium nitrate explosion that killed at least 576 people]. It’s like something happens and we go, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’ve got to fix it,’ and now five years later — well, it was hot on the Legislature’s agenda right after it happened but then it kind of petered out.”
State Rep. Joe Pickett, D-El Paso, who originally pushed for stronger protections, made much the same argument at a Texas House Committee on Environmental Regulation hearing in 2015. Once the second anniversary of the West explosion passed into history, he said, calls for reform would dwindle as special-interest lobbyists gathered steam. His own legislation would have given rule-making authority to the state fire marshal — something that likely left agri-business leaders quaking. Given that several volunteer firefighters died in the West blast, heaven forbid that firefighters set safety rules.
“We want these businesses in Texas,” Pickett said of agri-businesses at the time. “They’re extremely important. Ammonium nitrate is an inexpensive form of fertilizer that can be manufactured, but I think we need to be balanced about it, and if you’re going to get in this, especially at these levels, you should have some responsibility.”
The U.S. Chemical Safety Board’s findings after two and a half years were damning. The West Fertilizer Company lost an earlier insurer because the insurer concluded the company wasn’t willing to implement certain safety measures. The next insurance company reportedly didn’t perform any safety inspections. Board officials said the Fertilizer Institute pressed businesses to safeguard against such possibilities but, as one U.S. Chemical Safety Board official told the Trib editorial board in 2016, “the proof is in the pudding.”
Muska said he understands conservative tenets in farming communities about tedious and costly regulation. Yet more can be done to protect others from what happened in West, particularly involving ammonium nitrate used as fertilizer: “I don’t want to over-regulate the [agricultural industry] because I’m from a farming community. But this is a unique product that can blow up.” He suggests at least some consideration be given to a form of ammonium nitrate in Europe and Australia where each pellet is coated in such a way as to hinder explosive capacity.
Tradeoff: It’s not quite as fast-acting as the sort of ammonium nitrate now readily available.
“Because [the nitrate] doesn’t hit the root system quick, it takes time, so farmers don’t really like it because they want that grass growing quickly,” said the mayor, an insurance agent who has also served as a volunteer firefighter. “But that would be a much safer product. You wouldn’t have Oklahoma City [where a 1995 bombing employing ammonium nitrate killed 168 people and injured hundreds more] and you wouldn’t have IEDs. [Ammonium nitrate is] not only used for fertilizer.”
He also acknowledges the importance of sprinkler systems but suggests that agricultural businesses might do far better to simply store such materials as ammonium nitrate in facilities that can’t catch fire, such as concrete or steel structures. This would undermine the fiery dynamics that caused the explosion in West: “If it’s in a concrete building that can’t burn, then you don’t need a sprinkler.”
Frank Patterson, the McLennan County emergency management coordinator who came to be embraced by West townfolks during the recovery process, agrees with the mayor’s recommendations but fears that reforms in response to the West explosion might err by focusing only on ammonium nitrate. He suggests the deadly potential of any number of volatile chemicals be considered.
The El Dorado Chemical Company in Bryan incurred some $1 million in damage after a welder’s spark ignited ammonium nitrate stored in a wooden warehouse in 2009. Though there was no deadly explosion, the incident saw more than 50 people seek out medical treatment and thousands evacuated. The warehouse was subsequently rebuilt as a concrete dome. And, as U.S. Chemical Safety Board officials told Trib colleague J.B. Smith and me in 2016, it won’t burn. While this doesn’t give one complete assurance troubles won’t arise, it would seem to significantly minimize the chance of a West-type event.
And West? While the town has experienced a rebirth in homes, schools, infrastructure and civic prospects, nothing has arisen from the ashes of West Fertilizer Company, whose proprietors, one could argue, failed to do enough to safeguard neighbors unwittingly sprouting about them. While a strong strain of political resistance remains concerning governmental regulation, Mayor Muska finds encouragement in how cotton gins once built of wood are now constructed of steel and iron in farming communities across Texas.
“It’d still be a big pill for the residents of West to swallow,” he said of the prospect of a fertilizer plant the scope of West Fertilizer Company being built in the area. “And I don’t know whether that pill will ever get swallowed because of what happened. But we’re still a farming community and thus it is still an important and integral part of the city of West and our area.”