The Texas Association of Business rolled into Waco a few weeks ago with its bright idea of invigorating voter turnout in a state with chronically dismal turnout numbers: Not only tap businesses to convince employees to go out and vote but even suggest they vote in ways that might help those particular businesses.
It’s one of those ideas that look terrific on the drawing board but hold lots of potential for trouble if handled wrong. And given what we’ve seen of late, some business owners and managers may be no more skilled than some politicians in articulating their message on how employees should vote. And if employees take heed, they may well expect certain dividends in return.
Some of the ideas suggested by then-Texas Association of Business vice president of member engagement Belinda Matingou just ahead of last month’s runoff elections were innocuous enough: employers communicating the importance of voting and encouraging employees to cast their ballots early, given that voting in Texas typically provides about two weeks to vote, including at least one weekend. The association even offered ideas on how to make voting “fun,” including dividing groups into teams “for the highest voter participation rate” and posting selfies of employees with “I Voted” stickers.
However, during her talk before a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Matingou said some businesses might also encourage employees to vote in ways that benefit the companies that employ them. The most prominent example that arose was the controversial “bathroom bill” that some Republican state lawmakers pushed hard to appease their evangelical base, even as pro-business Republicans pushed back just as hard — enough, in fact, to kill the bill during the regular 2017 legislative session and a follow-up special session. (The association lobbied against the bill.)
All this prompts questions for employers who stray into advising employees how to vote. If you’re a business owner and you urge your employees to, say, vote Republican during the mid-terms to preserve massive tax cuts for businesses and wealthy owners, your advice may confer on you — at least in your employees’ minds — inherent obligations in ensuring those employees then benefit in the form of pay raises and other perks. If you fail to follow through, you might foster employee resentment, even feelings of betrayal.
Consider Harley-Davidson’s inconvenient example of late. If any company is deemed American to the core, it’s Harley-Davidson. Yet, after President Trump signed into law Republican-crafted tax cuts for businesses, the motorcycle manufacturer announced cuts of 350 jobs and embarked on a buyback of up to 15 million shares of stock as well as a dividend increase benefiting shareholders — a shocking twist for some Harley-Davidson workers who imagined better from their employer.
Thus come the awkward questions about how such employees and their families might view a tax cut that Republicans have stressed as beneficial to folks of modest incomes. This may also explain why Republican strategists have lately moved from stressing tax cuts for everyday Americans to suggesting that Democrats are only set on impeaching everyone’s favorite president. You can see how all this can get pretty ugly pretty fast.
And if that wasn’t clear enough to the two dozen or so folks listening to the Texas Association of Business presentation, then it’s possible one individual in the audience drove the point home when, at meeting’s end, he got up and encouraged everyone to come out to the McLennan County Republican Club the next day to hear controversial State Attorney General Ken Paxton, a tea-party favorite who remains under indictment on criminal charges alleging he deceived investors in a company from his days as a state lawmaker.
Indeed, the danger in politics is when one’s political position suddenly strikes another as utterly intolerable. For instance, when the Texas Association of Business, in our view, worked last session to block the right of the public to learn how their hard-earned tax dollars are spent by cities, counties and schools on privately contracted services, we at the Tribune-Herald decided to end our practice of publishing Texas Association of Business columns. You might say it interfered with our business as watchdog journalists.
In short, employers are almost certainly better off encouraging and even creating opportunities for employees to go out and vote for democracy’s sake. Everyone agrees that’s patriotic. But if employers try to press their will on specific and emotional issues, strong sentiments could result in crossed signals and hard feelings — and that’s hardly good for business.