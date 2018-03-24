A spotlight fell on public schools across McLennan County last week, and not in the most flattering way. An awkward question about the multitude of local school districts arose during a long day of sometimes combative testimony before the Texas Commission on Public School Finance in Austin.
Question: How can the operation of no less than 20 public school districts in McLennan County be justified in fiscally prudent times as politicians cut taxes right and left and school boards, superintendents, teacher organizations and parent groups press lawmakers for more state money? The question came up as Barry Haenisch, executive director of the Texas Association of Community Schools, was finishing his testimony with a plea that, whatever else the commission does regarding school finance, state-mandated consolidation of public school districts be off the table.
“I just looked at McLennan County — Waco is where I’m from [originally] — and it has 20 school districts,” commission chairman and former Texas Supreme Court justice Scott Brister said. “Now there’s 250,000 people in McLennan County, 20 school districts, and that means you have a school district for each 12,500 people — not students but people.”
Consolidation might address at least some taxpayer expense for maintaining 20 superintendents, duplicated administrative efforts and facilities, he said: “Some of these school districts have real problems and I can understand why you might not want your kids in those. But, again, separating the issue of schools versus districts, I can’t imagine we couldn’t save money by having something less than 20 school districts in McLennan County.”
How did McLennan County end up with so many districts? During a discussion on local poverty in 2009, Baylor University sociologist Larry Lyon explained that our area’s cotton culture years ago gave rise to farming communities from which country school districts sprouted. Mix in racial segregation and white flight in the wake of integration and you can see how these rural districts flourished. You can also see why inner-city poverty so infests much of Waco Independent School District, brimming with minorities who are disproportionately impacted. Lyon said he wasn’t familiar with another similar-sized Texas city that saw so many smaller communities sprout up around it after the Civil War.
But last week Brister by-passed any history lesson and raised a more pointed question, uncomfortable but relevant in the realm of school finance: “If you were starting at the start, you wouldn’t look at McLennan County and say, ‘What we need to be efficient are 20 school districts,’ would you?”
“No, I assume not,” Haenisch said glumly.
Powerful state Sen. Larry Taylor, chairman of the Texas Senate Education Committee, said the question is not about closing schools but combining administrative duties: “In the case of McLennan County, you got 20 different superintendents. And I guarantee, they compete with each other. Anytime one gets a raise, the rest of them do a comparative salary study, so you’ve got that going on. But you’ve also got people in the administration doing finance, doing curriculum, and all these are duplicative efforts.”
Haenisch acknowledged there were some 1,200 public school districts in Texas only recently. The fact there’s a little more than 1,000 today stems from the fact many consolidated. But these were done as local decisions “and in almost all those cases these decisions are supported and are well-received, at least for the short term. So, yes, I think there can be consolidations done locally with local decisions and local school boards working together. My concern is when the state makes the decision to uniformly establish a policy for consolidation.”
Former state Rep. Elvira Reyna of the Texas Board of Professional Engineers said consolidation, while not necessarily right everywhere, might be “feasible in some parts of the state like Waco.” Taylor said the state might be able to provide financial incentives to prompt some school districts in Texas to at least consider the possibility.
Consolidation was hardly the day’s focus. Public policy experts, parents and school administrators centered on two themes: First, lawmakers must analyze how much it actually costs to educate students to meet steep, state-mandated academic standards. Second, the state’s share of funding public schools is in decline, heaping more of the burden on local taxpayers, who then blame local school boards — not the state of Texas.
That all said, Haenisch is likely sorry he even mentioned consolidation. I imagine Sharon Shields is too. She’s superintendent of La Vega ISD — one of those 20 McLennan County school districts. She had to testify right after Haenisch. At least she drew a laugh from the commission about it.