President Donald Trump’s name wasn’t invoked in Waco’s 19th State District Court last week, but his long shadow fell on proceedings involving a white police officer’s use of unnecessary force on an unruly black motorist pulled over in East Waco. Not only did the president of the United States last week claim to be above the law to the extent he can pardon himself of crimes, not only do his lawyers assert that, as head of the Department of Justice, he cannot possibly obstruct justice, he also reinvigorated racial tensions over football, the national anthem and the police violence too many Americans don’t want to face but would rather dismiss by claiming patriotic outrage.
In closing arguments, McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Amanda Dillon passionately disputed defense arguments that former Waco Police Officer George Neville, 35, grabbed Qualon Weaver, 37, by the throat in self-defense while Weaver was handcuffed and held fast by other police officers. “Qualon Weaver is not below the law,” Dillon charged, then pointing at Neville, “and that man is not above it.”
And while steering clear of the hot-button issue of unrest in inner-city America over police conduct and people of color, Dillon acknowledged the camaraderie of police officers — and how local police officers nonetheless testified against Neville for what he did near the corner of J.J. Flewellen Road and Herring Avenue the night of May 4, 2016: “They said it’s not easy [to so testify] but it’s right.”
At another point, she noted: “To wear that badge, you’ve got to do right.”
Perhaps drawing parallels between the president’s fueling more racial fires and his contesting legal norms and what unfolded in a local courtroom last week is stretching points. The charges against Neville — assault and official oppression — are misdemeanors (though with potentially stiff consequences, including jail time). And it’s not like anyone got killed (though serious injury could have resulted). And, after their investigation, Waco police fired the 11-year veteran, a credit to their intolerance for hotheads on the force and their sustained outreach to local communities of color.
During last week’s trial, capable defense attorneys sought to show how Weaver could represent a threat, even when handcuffed from behind and held fast by police officers. Neville, they said, reasonably feared the suspect might still manage to head-butt him or spit on him and they used video footage to show Weaver shifting his body to possibly do just that (though this begged the question of why, given Weaver was handcuffed and held fast, Neville didn’t simply back up instead of going head to head with Weaver). Jerry Staton, a 25-year veteran of the Austin Police Department and instructor in police tactical procedures, testified Neville appeared to be trying to reach a pressure point just under Weaver’s jawline to subdue him — not to choke him.
Yet with the same police car camera footage, prosecutors convinced a racially mixed panel of six jurors that Neville’s hand went for Weaver’s throat only after the police officer — angered by the suspect’s refusal to give his name — called the uncooperative suspect a “f---ing dumbass” and the handcuffed, belligerent suspect called him the same in return. That’s when Neville reacted. And reacted wrongly. Dillon said it was obvious what was in Officer Neville’s mind at the time: “That man has just called me a name in front of my friends, all these other officers.”
The most intriguing figures may be the three police officers who testified against their former brother in blue. While they voiced shock at Neville’s action that night, they acknowledged they didn’t report the incident to superiors or do anything at the scene to try to stop it. (Neville’s clutching of Weaver’s throat lasted but seconds.) One officer testified he knew that if he reported the incident, Neville would lose his job.
They may well be metaphors for many of us today who, reluctant to rock the boat, ignore events and utterances that make us wince, that we know deep down are wrong-headed, contrary to all societal, political or professional norms. We quietly hope such matters won’t flare to the point we must step forward and right wrongs. Yet how many of us will balk even at that point?
In the final analysis, justice triumphed in McLennan County. Just as Qualon Weaver was not below the law, former police officer George Neville was not above the law. The system worked, at least in our town.