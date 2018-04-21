In a community of miracles, First Baptist Church of West senior pastor John Crowder added one more to the mix during a service marking the fifth anniversary of the West Fertilizer Company explosion that riveted the nation. He and fellow civic leaders singled out for praise (and within 90 minutes) almost everyone somehow pivotal in the saga, from ill-fated firefighters racing to the scene, all the way to foot soldiers in the remarkable recovery period that Mayor Tommy Muska Tuesday night proclaimed concluded.
Those honored ranged from local students who, two school days after the ammonium nitrate blast left death, destruction and uncertainty in the air, were nonetheless back in class, even though three of four West Independent School District campuses were lost, to extraordinary volunteers such as John Raimer, a hefty Floridian who traveled to West to lead in the rebuilding. He found a discouraged community “that pulled together and stayed together.”
And there was tribute to not only the 12 first responders who, in the blink of an eye, were lost but also first responders from across Texas. Some 3,000 reportedly came to help, all the more remarkable when one considers the town has only 2,800 people. Of federal officials, Republican Sen. John Cornyn was singled out for praise. The only other: former President Obama — hardly a popular figure in rural, conservative Texas but graciously given his due.
Unmentioned: One or more persons who by at least some accounts overshadow the tragedy, yet seemed on nobody’s mind.
Nearly two years have passed since the Houston office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives surprised almost everyone by announcing that the cause of the fire that triggered the ammonium nitrate blast was “incendiary, a criminal act.” The bureau’s three-year, $2 million investigation reportedly reached this conclusion by eliminating all other possible causes through more than 400 interviews, a systematic fire-scene investigation, high-tech testing and scrutiny of photographic and video evidence.
The announcement, complete with the ATF’s $50,000 reward for evidence leading to arrests, wasn’t just at odds with those reached by other federal investigators — including the independent, detail-oriented U.S. Chemical Safety Board — but also with many West townspeople.
“The consensus of the city is it’s complete BS, if I can say that,” lifelong resident Steve Vanek, mayor pro tem, told me last week. “There is not a citizen in town I have talked to — and I’ve talked to many, many, many of them — who believes it was set. It is truly, honestly an accident. I’ll believe that till my dying day and 90 percent of citizens in the city of West believe the same thing. I don’t know where they’re [ATF officials] getting that from. I don’t have a clue.”
And everyone agrees a West paramedic convicted in 2013 of coincidentally trying to make a pipe bomb had nothing to do with the West explosion.
Crowder, who not only pastors at First Baptist but serves now as a school trustee, politely acknowledges the ATF protocol of eliminating every other possibility before settling on the conclusion the fire was set: “But I do want to stress something else. Regardless of whether it was intentional or accidental, that finding only addresses a fire. Whoever started the fire or however the fire started, nobody in town thinks anybody intended the explosion. I think it’s really important that folks understand that. Even the ATF never said somebody was trying to cause an explosion.”
Thomas O. McGarity, a leading scholar in administrative and environmental law at the University of Texas concerned with Trump administration moves that might dilute efforts to bolster chemical regulations over businesses like West Fertilizer Company (thanks partially to ambiguity resulting from the ATF findings), concurs with townfolks. He tells me the ATF “sort of jumped to a conclusion too rapidly. I don’t think we really know what caused that explosion. If it was some individual who did it, one would think they would have come up with that individual or had some kind of trail to go down.”
A Texas Advisory Council on Arson, bolstering the ATF’s May 2016 findings, last week added its $1,000 reward for any leads on who might have set the West blaze. (The 24-hour arson hotline: 1-800-434-7345.) “Someone knows who started this fire,” ATAC chairman and Coppell Fire Marshal Tim Oates said in a statement, “and we need to put this horrible event behind us.”
But in West, the matter seems closed.
“If somebody in this town did it, they were either not a normal person or drinking or whatever,” Vanek told me. “But they would still say something. They would say something to their best friend or their uncle or somebody. It’s just small-town ways — and yet nobody’s ever heard a word about anybody setting it.”