Scene: recent hearings in two different state district courtrooms to schedule long-delayed trials of dozens of bikers from motorcycle groups swept up in the wildly indiscriminate 2015 Twin Peaks dragnet. Mood: something between Christmas and the Second Coming. Yes, this was deadly serious business, given nine motorcyclists were left dead after a brawl outside a “breastaurant” in a Waco shopping center. But there was now a nervous glee, even optimism among the defense attorneys assembled.
When Michael White, attorney for John and Jacob Wilson, father-and-son Cossacks long embroiled in this legal logjam, was called on by District Judge Ralph Strother about scheduling Jacob’s trial, the attorney prompted laughter from other attorneys and bikers waiting in the gallery when he shot back: “We want to be last, your honor!” When White was called on again about John Wilson’s trial, he snapped: “And he would like to be next to last!”
The wisdom of now delaying trials was obvious: After three years of living in hellish limbo, charges against both father and son were soon dismissed — and everybody by then more or less expected it.
When, in another hearing, Judge Matt Johnson noticed second-chair attorney Will Conrad and his client lingering in the courtroom and informed them the state’s case against Conrad’s client had been dismissed, the attorney — a wonderfully congenial courthouse presence who happens to be legally blind — replied graciously: “I just wanted to watch and Mr. [Ronald] Atterbury did as well. We’re clear.”
Yes, even a blind man could see that things had changed in the Twin Peaks saga.
Prosecutor Amanda Dillon — whose handling of complicated police ballistics testimony during the only Twin Peaks case tried in three years offered one of the few legal standouts from the prosecutorial team pressing that case — was similarly methodical during hearings to schedule cases. She reminded attorney after attorney they had yet to pick up criminal discovery evidence from the district attorney’s office that might help them in defense efforts.
One well understood the DA’s effort to ensure defense attorneys had all discovery evidence due them. Defense attorney Casie Gotro repeatedly clobbered District Attorney Abel Reyna and First Assistant District Attorney Michael Jarrett during the organized-crime trial of Dallas Bandidos chieftain Jake Carrizal over discovery evidence they failed to furnish, contributing to a mistrial. But the fact that almost every defense attorney since then had not picked up all discovery evidence again suggested the winds had shifted.
The new reality: Abel Reyna’s ambitious prosecutorial strategy had run aground, mired in allegations of incompetence and corruption, paving the way for his decisive defeat in the March 6 Republican primary election. One can debate his strategy of indicting 154 bikers on unwieldy organized-crime charges rather than charges such as murder — and whether this ambition simply outstripped the evidence actually available. One can debate his desperate ploy of dismissing cases to block defense attorneys’ efforts to put him on the stand about potential conflicts of interest (and shortly before an election). One can debate whether his refusal to speak to the local press allowed his enemies (including some defense attorneys) literally years to erode public confidence in him. In the end, Reyna went down with what critics contend was his outsized political ambition.
As if in tribute to the new statue of Lady Justice installed atop historic McLennan County Courthouse, replacing one disarmed and weathered by corrupting elements, the district attorney’s office these days seems to hum with activity and resolve after an exasperating lull in the Twin Peaks saga. Batches of long-shelved cases involving rival motorcycle bands and auxiliary groups have in recent months and weeks been dismissed. And while scores of civil suits involving mass jailings on cookie-cutter charges loom just ahead, we’ve nonetheless come full circle since the bloodshed and chaos of May 17, 2015. The DA’s office has reduced the list of criminally culpable prospects to a number that Waco police likely envisioned all along before Reyna pulled rank on them. But the supreme irony involves the long-running federal investigation that culminated in a three-month trial in San Antonio — intrigue that certainly fired Reyna’s ambition and overreach. On the third anniversary of the Twin Peaks melee, a jury in San Antonio, convinced by federal prosecutors, convicted national Bandidos leadership of organized-crime charges involving murder, assault, extortion and drug trafficking. “What this verdict shows more than anything is that the Department of Justice is fully capable of stripping away a veneer of legitimate activity to expose and punish underlying criminal conduct,” U.S. Attorney John Bash said. “Others should take note.” Presumably this goes for prosecutors as well as so-called one-percenter motorcycle clubs.