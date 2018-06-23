Never has the Trump White House managed to divide, infuriate and confuse so many people as last week. The president’s short-lived policy of separating immigrant children from parents illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border played great with his immigrant-bashing, mostly white base of “patriots,” even as Republicans in Congress scrambled to contain a huge public relations disaster clouding election-year prospects. Even evangelical leaders who typically overlook the president’s provocative utterances and stances condemned his immigration policy as inhumane. By week’s end, the president’s followers were left propping up a policy he had abandoned under pressure.
Amidst all this, the Rev. Ramiro Peña, engaging founder and pastor of Christ the King Baptist Church of Waco and a member of the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative, found himself with other faith leaders counseling embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding a political maelstrom spawned by a policy that reportedly separated between 2,300 and 2,400 children from immigrant parents. Sessions hadn’t helped matters by cherry-picking from the Book of Romans to justify the president’s policy.
“I knew that it was going to be a tense meeting,” Peña told me, “and when it was my turn to speak, I said, ‘General Sessions, we have a saying in Texas: If you find yourself in a hole, just stop digging.’ And he chuckled at that. And I said, ‘You know, you’re in a hole and you need to stop. Just stop. I don’t know how we got to this point, I’m not a lawyer, but this is really nonsense and it’s uncivilized to do this and we need to find a way to keep families together and treat people with dignity.’”
Whenever a Trump-manufactured crisis erupts, I wonder about acquaintances whom I respect and admire who supported this oft-impulsive president: Do they condone this or that? Are they complicit? And when more than half the nation last week began wondering if their fellow citizens truly were deplorable in cheering the separation of immigrant families and the incarceration of youths in large kennel cages, I thought of the pastor. Immigration reform remains a driving and humane passion for him.
As it turned out, he was in Washington with other faith leaders, trying to put out the fire with whatever influence they had.
“I believe leaders [in the White House] were given very bad advice,” Peña told me. “And given the speed with which government runs and with so much activity, this just wasn’t thought through. It’s wholly disappointing, but I do believe President Trump is a family man and he cares about families. He’s told me this personally and I think he’s sincere. And so when a few of us really began to pound on this, we got his attention. Again, I don’t know the implementation of this policy but, boy, it was a colossal mistake. I’m grateful, though, I was asked for feedback and I think the tide has turned.”
Peña’s experience suggests that while the Constitution’s checks and balances can contain some of the president’s unappealing initiatives, so can those people who stuck with him through thick and thin. Certainly, Peña stuck with Trump when, during the 2016 campaign, Trump unwittingly drove off members of a Hispanic advisory council with his fiery comments about illegal immigrants. Peña almost left, then resolved to remain, if only to press Trump to bow to better angels.
Creating a crisis is easier than ending one. Can our government even reunite all immigrant families? And how will all this work with existing federal law? To their credit, Texas Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are pressing legislation to prevent future border calamities, doubling the number of federal immigration judges (which Trump scoffed at), authorizing new temporary shelters to keep families together and providing for expedited review of so many asylum cases. Broader immigration reform appears DOA, and by Trump’s own hand. Meanwhile, neighbors, friends and family members nationwide now have every reason to doubt one another’s decency and sanity. Better angels will be required.
“There’s so much in motion in these conversations and I see and hear this in the families in my congregation,” Peña said. “The very first thing I tell people is, ‘Calm down. Stay calm. Lower the volume and be quick to listen.’ We are losing the capacity to have calm, thoughtful conversations in our country and we need calm, thoughtful conversations to improve the lives of Americans and everybody everywhere. We need our best creative thinking. When we are operating out of anger and hatred we do not bring our best to the table.”
That’s sage advice for presidents too.