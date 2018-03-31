For all the solemnity that should attend the violent deaths of 14 children in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings and any effort to thoughtfully address gun violence, silly season has clearly descended upon the national debate. Example: Last weekend former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum’s inane comment on CNN that students advocating for gun control should instead learn CPR. As one Parkland student noted, CPR won’t help much when you’ve been shot in the head.
Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called for repeal of the Second Amendment, which “would do more to weaken the NRA’s ability to stymie legislative debate and block constructive gun-control legislation than any other available option.” When you start repealing bleeding chunks of the Bill of Rights, you set a precedent for undoing core freedoms crafted by the Founders (or at least anti-Federalists such as Patrick Henry who feared the U.S. Constitution alone was not enough to protect such freedoms).
Some comments defy belief. Jennifer Kampermann complained in a letter to the Trib that, upon learning organizers of the Women’s March were behind national student walkouts over gun violence, “I am more afraid of this group systematically infiltrating our schools than an active shooter situation occurring.” And on Friday locally based rock guitarist and tireless NRA advocate Ted Nugent decreed the media-savvy, reform-pressing child survivors of the Douglas High School massacre soulless: “These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul.” Which begs some questions: Did the children killed on Feb. 14 in Florida have souls? Does being a supporter of gun rights earn you a soul? And, on Easter weekend, we should ask: Isn’t God a better judge of children’s souls than Ted Nugent?
So where do we go from here? For years, I’ve heard Second Amendment advocates preach one thing consistently, incessantly and at the top of their lungs: “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” No less than Nugent, in a fire-breathing appearance before the McLennan County Republican Club on March 15, stressed that the focus on banning so-called “assault rifles” is all wrong, that the real problem boils down to gun-free zones and the evil in the hearts of some individuals.
“Know this and spread this everywhere you go,” he said a day after some 2,000 local students joined a nationwide school walkout to demand gun reform. “In an enclosed, gun-free zone where we have been dumbed-down and soulless enough to not resist — lock-doors-and-hide-under-tables — in every one of these mass slaughters, more innocent lives would have been lost if they used a goose gun. Does anybody not know that? When you’re in a gun-free zone, you will kill more people per shot with a single pull of a trigger with a load of double-ought buck. If the Parkland shooter would have used a pheasant shotgun with double-ought buck, he wouldn’t have had to shoot 180 rounds to kill 17. He could’ve shot 25 rounds and killed 30.”
Nugent continued: “Is this registering with you? Do you know this? Then make it the battle cry of the GOP that gun-free zones are a self-inflicted, maniacal curse that is a red carpet and welcome mat for evil to do as you damn please because we are unarmed and helpless and we cannot resist, we’ve been taught not to resist. Firepower, ballistics have nothing to do with mass slaughter.”
There it is again, a variation on the theme: “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” Let’s accept then that folks such as Nugent are earnest on this point. Let’s predicate any proposed gun reform on this reasoning. Yes, conceding this point means proposals such as banning sales of what are commonly referred to as “assault weapons” are out. Also off the table: Shifting age limits for the purchase of guns.
What’s left? Plenty.
- Demand all private sellers of guns have federal licenses to sell them, at gun shows or anywhere else. If they’re licensed, then the gun purchases they oversee must go through background checks to ensure the wrong people can’t easily get their hands on guns. Because, after all, guns don’t kill people, people kill people. (That said, Texas law does spell out consequences if a private seller knowingly sells to, say, someone who intends to use a gun unlawfully.) One might add that allowing one to sell guns without requiring background checks is unfair to licensed gun dealers who abide by the law and do their bit to keep us safe.
Gun rights advocates have told me the impact of closing this background-check loophole would be so insignificant as to be meaningless. Excellent. Then there should be no reasonable objection to closing such loopholes.
- Press for “extreme-risk protection orders” or “gun-violence restraining orders” nationwide, allowing certain individuals ranging from law enforcement to family members to petition courts for the impoundment of guns of people who threaten violence toward family, co-workers, students or the public. Today a handful of states — including liberal California and conservative Indiana — have “red-flag” laws to prevent dangerous people from getting or keeping guns because, after all, guns don’t kill people, people kill people. Texas has a modified version of this law.
- Finally, pass laws severely fining people who don’t keep firearms secure from children or those who might gain improper possession of guns. Gun enthusiasts have long faulted errant parents who, say, allow a child to easily get hold of a weapon with tragic results. Good point. Require storage of guns in locked cabinets or safes. Again, the reasoning is sound: Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.
One marvels the NRA hasn’t gotten out in front of growing public demand for gun reform and used its considerable influence over lawmakers to push such legislation, if only to head off more extreme measures. Even President Trump has now encouraged more states to pass red-flag laws. Instead, the NRA in recent times has become more wild-eyed. It pushed a narrative that President Obama was coming for everyone’s guns (except he didn’t). It encourages a narrative that child survivors of the shooting massacre in Florida are pressing socialism (even as the NRA finds itself under FBI and Federal Election Commission investigations for allegedly accepting Russian campaign cash). Its key strategy remains that of antagonizing and vilifying, something NRA board member Ted Nugent epitomizes. As he said of gun-reform advocates during his appearance before local Republicans: “If you’re not pissing off the dirt bags, you might be a dirt bag.”
Yet the momentum seems to have shifted, if only a little. A day before last weekend’s March for Our Lives rallies in Washington, D.C., and nationwide (including at Waco’s Heritage Square, where counter-protesters included, bizarrely, a group dedicated to protecting Confederate war monuments), U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions acted on a promise President Trump made and proposed a ban on bump stocks, firearm attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire faster: “After the senseless attack in Las Vegas [that left 58 dead and hundreds wounded], this proposed rule is a critical step in our effort to reduce the threat of gun violence that is in keeping with the Constitution and the laws passed by Congress.”
And Friday morning, Republican Sen. John Cornyn met at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs with Pastor Frank Pomeroy and survivors of the Nov. 5 church massacre that left 26 dead. They celebrated passage of the Fix NICS Act, which seeks to strengthen the federal background-check system by penalizing federal agencies that fail to promptly report individuals precluded from possessing firearms. It offers incentives to compel greater compliance by individual states. Republican lawmakers say this law could have prevented the Sutherland Springs and Parkland massacres. President Trump signed it into law a day before the March for Our Lives rallies.
“I really feel like this is keeping faith with those folks in Sutherland Springs and other families who potentially could lose loved ones due to a flaw in the background-check system,” Cornyn told the Texas press earlier, “that this is a way we can look them in the eye and say, ‘We’ve done something important that will save lives in the future.’ That’s a pledge I made to Pastor Pomeroy.”
That said, Stephen Willeford, who traded high-powered gunfire with killer Devin Kelley as the latter left the Sutherland Springs church on Nov. 5, invoked another adage about guns Friday amid all the reverence of the occasion: “There’s only one thing that stops a bad guy. That’s a good guy.”