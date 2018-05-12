Here’s an unwritten but helpful rule if you find yourself a nominee for federal judge but haven’t been confirmed by the U.S. Senate yet. If called upon to give an address, as Austin-based attorney Alan Albright was for the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association this past Friday, simply title your speech: “How I Intend to Handle a Civil Case from Initial Filing All the Way through Trial.”
That’s in lieu of, say, a speech along the lines of “What I Really Think of Brown v. Board of Education” or “Rambling Thoughts on Roe v. Wade.”
Nonetheless, Friday’s extemporaneous talk was far more enlightening for local attorneys than one might expect. While a Senate confirmation vote on Albright, 58, now appears more likely in June or July — certainly before August recess — the low-key but amiable Trump White House nominee to replace former U.S. District Judge Walter S. Smith on the Waco bench anticipates a federal court that is approachable, prompt and accommodating.
“If you guys want to start at 8:30 instead of 9 and none of the jurors have a problem about getting there that early, I don’t care,” he told attorneys. “If you guys want to quit at 4:30 instead of 5, or go to 5:30, I don’t care. I’ve done a lot of trials. I know when you leave, you’re not going to Luby’s and having a good evening. You have another day’s worth of work to do that evening. I get how hard it is to be a trial lawyer. And if you have a better way of doing something than the way I ordinarily do it, I’m happy to accommodate.”
He told attorneys that, during the period he’s transitioning to Waco from his home in the Austin area and driving back and forth, he’s even open to listening to motions on audible files, so long as they’re precise and concise.
In fact, Albright said a lot of the right things Friday, such as ensuring Baylor Law School is part of the mix in his federal court: “I’ve selected my three law clerks already. One of them was a person that the law school recommended highly and I accepted, a phenomenal young man. Another of my law clerks I picked largely because he’s from Waco, his dad’s a doctor here. He was a Baylor undergrad and went to UT law school. So a lot of Waco DNA [is] in the people I’ve hired to be my clerks.
“I intend one of my law clerks, of the three, to always be a Baylor Law School graduate,” he said. “I want Baylor to make a big deal of whoever gets to be my law clerk and I want it to be a big deal that I get to have a Baylor law clerk.”
Cart before the horse? I don’t think so. The longtime attorney, former federal magistrate judge and University of Texas Law School adjunct teacher did fine in last month’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. I would bet heavily on his being confirmed to assume the Waco-based bench of the federal court system’s Western District of Texas, vacant since Smith’s resignation amid scandal in September 2016.
District Judge Robert Pitman, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District, has been coming to Waco to hear cases since December 2015 when the Judicial Council of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court reprimanded Smith for groping a court clerk in his chambers and lying to investigators about it. Pitman, an Obama administration appointee, has won widespread praise from attorneys for his measured, thoughtful style.
Even given the highly charged dynamics involved anymore in appointing federal judges with lifetime tenures in a polarized, Trumpian America, Albright, a Republican, appeared to strike Democratic senators at his April 25 confirmation hearing as unproblematic, even wonkish. Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn expressed astonishment at Albright’s fascination with patent law, which suggests an intellectual bent that delights in legal challenges and complexities beyond the usual ideological dynamics.
Much was also made of the great influence upon Albright by Senior District Judge James R. Nowlin, 80, a former state legislator appointed by President Reagan to the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Texas in 1981. Albright served as his law clerk and named a son for the judge. Nowlin in the early 1980s presided over Waco cases before our city landed a federal judgeship in 1984.
“I was asked by John Cornyn if Judge Nowlin was still sitting and I know it sounded like I made it up, but I told him and Senator [Ted] Cruz that Judge Nowlin would love to finally quit but he cannot quit and swear me in, so he’s staying on,” Albright said. “He says he hopes he can hang on long enough, given the way the confirmation process works [slowly]. But his plan is to swear me in and then retire the next day.”
Other Trump judicial nominees haven’t had such an easy time of it in confirmation hearings. Michael Truncale, 61, nominated for district judge for the Eastern District of Texas and on the same panel of nominees as Albright, was skewered by Democratic senators — and with some justification — for crazy things said in a 2012 congressional campaign and beyond, such as how former state Sen. Wendy Davis, 2014 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, “wants to kill babies five months into term.”
At one point, Truncale was questioned over his statements about widespread voter fraud and how voter fraud “makes a mockery of our elections” — a familiar Republican refrain favored by President Trump. Truncale claimed ignorance of “the context in which that comment was made.” In any case, he vowed such rhetoric was irrelevant in any proper judicial thought.
“Well, I was once an election judge and had people from other states come by wanting to vote and I denied their ballot because they were not even Texans or properly registered,” Truncale explained while being toasted by Sen. Mazie Hirono. “So, I mean, I have seen that. Beyond that, I cannot give you any citation, any—”
“So,” Hirono said, “you do not have a belief that there was widespread voter fraud in our country—”
“You know, that, of course, is a — it has really become a political matter and, once again, under the—”
“It is a factual matter,” Hirono stated. “It is not a political matter.”
Much of the April 25 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing was devoted to the nomination of Andrew Oldham, 39, to the strongly conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senate Democrats grilled him about his years advising Greg Abbott as both state attorney general and governor on such controversial ideas as a Convention of States to overhaul chunks of the U.S. Constitution and “restore the rule of law.” At one point, Oldham was pressed about his comment in a 2016 radio interview that the Supreme Court was “the most dangerous branch” of government, forsaking sacred constitutional rights while creating new ones. He pleaded that he was only advocating for his client, the governor, and that these views didn’t reflect his own. (Abbott’s proposed constitutional amendments would significantly neuter the U.S. Supreme Court.)
Possibly because other nominees were more tempting targets, possibly because of time limits each senator faced for questioning, Albright pretty much flew under the radar. At one point, he assured senators that his political opinions on any subject were irrelevant, that he would consider court precedent (including the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals) and the law, “and that forms the borders that I am going to be able to use to resolve any case.”
Albright assured attorneys Friday that he had nonetheless gone through plenty of scrutiny, beginning with the Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee, a bipartisan panel of attorneys in Texas that screens federal judge applicants, then makes recommendations to Texas’ two U.S. senators. Interesting insight: Committee members were particularly interested that Albright, if confirmed, conduct himself in Waco so as to gain acceptability and not appear a “carpetbagger.”
And there was an interview at the White House “by five of the smartest people you’ve ever met in your life, none of whom is over 40 and all of whom have clerked for Supreme Court justices.” Albright quipped that, till this stage of the long, drawn-out process, he had no idea what the Third Amendment to the Constitution entailed. Judging from the response in the Waco crowd when he put the question to local lawyers, he wasn’t alone. (It protects you from soldiers taking over your home as their temporary quarters.)
“I was then contacted about two weeks later by Senator Cruz who told me the White House was accepting the recommendation and was going to nominate me, at which point you begin a wonderful process where the FBI contacts everyone you’ve ever known in your life, starting with your ex-wife,” Albright said. “I survived that and I’m still here.”
FBI scrutiny included digging up old school newspapers in which he was quoted: “My hit at Trinity [University] was proclaiming that I was the only liberal Democrat and that I was proud of it. I wasn’t sure how Senator Cruz would feel about that, but I figured it would pick me up an equal number of votes from the loyal opposition, so I didn’t feel that was too bad. But they literally found 17 quotes of mine from the college newspaper.”
Welcome then to a sampling of President Trump’s federal judiciary, a top priority of Senate Republicans. As with Trump’s much-maligned Democratic predecessor, some of these court appointees will prove no more than partisan hacks, some will only display their judicial chops and better angels over time and some — quite possibly Albright — will distinguish themselves as honest, humble jurists above the excesses of today’s politics right off the bat. Time will tell, but Friday’s introduction was encouraging.
“I intend to come here and serve as long as I am physically and mentally capable of serving Waco,” he said, dismissing ambitions beyond the local venue. “That’s one thing that is very important. Two, I want to be a lawyer’s judge. If you see me out on my bike riding in Cameron Park — I do a lot of running and stuff like that — I hope you feel like you can come up and talk with me. I don’t know what the relationship was here with Judge Smith or the way it is in Austin and other places, but I want to be somebody who you feel is very approachable. Yes, I guess I am going to be a federal judge, but I would hope that under no circumstances would anyone be able to divine that by the way I’m acting.”