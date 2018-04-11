Carl Paul ZostNov. 6 , 1934 - April 9, 2018Carl Paul Zost, 83, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 9th, 2018. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 12, 2018, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Otto, Texas, with Reverend Larry Felice officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, Texas.Carl was born November 6, 1934, in Otto, Texas, to Charlie and Ida (Tessman) Zost. He was raised in the rural community of Otto. He attended schools in Otto and Mart, Texas. On April 22, 1956, he married Johnnye (Vogel) Zost at the St. John's UCC of Otto. He was also baptized and confirmed in this church. He dearly loved the church and his church family.Carl joined the Texas National Guard on April 1, 1954. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army in April, 1957. After basic and advanced training in Fort Lewis, Washington, he went to Fort Dix, New Jersey, where he received his orders to go to Worms, Germany. He was a member of the 112th Army Rifle Battalion. In 1959, after serving his tour in Germany, he was honorably discharged at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. In 1972, he went back into the National Guard. In 1995, he retired with 29 years of military service. He also worked at General Tire in Waco, Texas, for 27 years from 1959 to 1986. Carl and his family enjoyed many wonderful vacations in many states and most especially enjoyed their vacations in Colorado with the grandchildren. He also loved playing dominoes with his Riesel friends and watching the Dallas Cowboys.Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ida Zost; brother, Earnest and wife, Bertha; sister, Lydia and husband, Ben Dieterich; and great- granddaughter, Lydia Vallie Zost.Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Johnnye (Vogel) Zost; son, Greg and wife, Loretta, of Belview, MN; son, Craig of Marlin, TX; grandson, Clint and wife, Kate, of Humboldt, NE; granddaughters, Erin Zost of Marlin, TX and Karen Zost of Redwood Falls, MN; great-grandsons, Isaiah and Ezra Zost of Humboldt, NE; and brother, Ralph Zost of Euless, TX.The family would like to express their gratitude to the Golden Years Nursing Home of Marlin and Texas Home Health Hospice for their care and loveThe family requests that memorials be made to St. John's UCC. Memorials may be sent to Jerry Holle, 1522 F.M. 1240, Riesel, TX 76682.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
