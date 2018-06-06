Gwen Ramey ZeiglerJuly 29, 1932 - June 3, 2018Gwen Ramey Zeigler, 85, passed away in her home, Sunday, June 3, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones.Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 9, 2018. at First Baptist Church of Gatesville, with Dr. Steve Dominy officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery. The family will receive visitors frp, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday night, June 8, at First Baptist Church.Gwen was, born July 29, 1932, in Dardanelle, Arkansas, the daughter of W.C. Ramey and Clytie Lucille (Shott) Ramey. She received her bachelor's degree from Texas Woman's University in 1952. Friends persuaded her to go on a blind date with a young man named Charles Zeigler, who found this lovely and remarkable woman to be irresistible. She married Charles on July 5, 1953. Gwen received her Masters of Education from Sam Houston State University in 1971. In addition to her career in education, she poured herself into extensive community work that continued into retirement, even through her battles with chronic pain and cancer. When Gwen's daughter Suzanne asked her how she did it, Gwen said that after her cancer diagnosis in 2004, she had asked God not to take away the cancer, but to help her deal with it with dignity. From that moment she had felt peace, and so she figured if God could do that for her, then the least she could do was to live for him. And that is what she did, with determination, dignity, and grace. Resilient to the end, she encouraged friends and family to "be not dismayed" (John 14:1-4) but to enjoy whatever time she had remaining. The tears of her loved ones would be met with a hearty, "Oh no you don't!" and a warm embrace. Gwen was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gatesville.Gwen was preceded in death by Charles Zeigler; husband of almost 47 years; parents, W.C. and Clytie Ramey; sister, Lucille Stanton; and brother, Bill Ramey.Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne Bounds and husband, Steve; son, John Zeigler and wife, Joy; grandchildren, Stephen Conner and wife, Michele, Michael Conner and wife, Molly, Daniel Zeigler, Timothy Zeigler and wife, Jing, Jessica Zeigler, and Justin Bounds and wife, Beth; great-grandchildren Hayden and Dakota Conner, Madison and Morgan Conner, and Dakota and Faith Bounds; brothers Claude Ramey and wife, Erma and Carroll Ramey and wife, Carole; sister, Selma Owens and husband, Robert; and many nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to the Gatesville First Baptist Church Youth and Children's programs, 912 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528 or to the Gatesville Boys and Girls Club, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
