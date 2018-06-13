Joy YarbroughNov. 6, 1930 - June 8, 2018Nelva Joy "Mama Joy" Yarbrough, 87, of Waco, passed away Friday, June 8, 2018, in Waco.She was born, November 6, 1930, in New Deal, Texas. She graduated from New Deal High School where she was the captain of the basketball team. She married John Yarbrough March 30, 1957. Joy worked in Bookkeeping for various companies. She was an active member of the Harrison Senior Center and loved playing Bridge and Mahjong with her many friends. Joy loved spending time with her family.Joy was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Rickey Yarbrough; brothers, Alton, Bus and Dinks McNeely; and sisters, Oleta Greenhill, Maurine Hamilton, Jean Utley, and Glee Showalter.She is survived by her son, Larry Yarbrough and wife, Karen, of Supulpa, OK; daughter, Gayla Smith and husband, David, of Waco; grandchildren, Reggie Broussard, Brock Broussard, Jodi Garrett, Abby Smith, Suzanna Smith, and JD Smith; along with numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at Resthaven Funeral Home, in Lubbock, Texas. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Resthaven Memorial Park, Lubbock.Memorial gifts may be made to Harrison Senior Center, Central Texas Senior Ministries or a charity of your choice in Waco.Resthaven Funeral Home5740 West 19th St.Lubbock, TX 79407(809) 791-6200Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.