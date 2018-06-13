Joy YarbroughNov. 6, 1930 - June 8, 2018Nelva Joy "Mama Joy" Yarbrough, 87, of Waco, passed away Friday, June 8, 2018, in Waco.She was born, November 6, 1930, in New Deal, Texas. She graduated from New Deal High School where she was the captain of the basketball team. She married John Yarbrough March 30, 1957. Joy worked in Bookkeeping for various companies. She was an active member of the Harrison Senior Center and loved playing Bridge and Mahjong with her many friends. Joy loved spending time with her family.Joy was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Rickey Yarbrough; brothers, Alton, Bus and Dinks McNeely; and sisters, Oleta Greenhill, Maurine Hamilton, Jean Utley, and Glee Showalter.She is survived by her son, Larry Yarbrough and wife, Karen, of Supulpa, OK; daughter, Gayla Smith and husband, David, of Waco; grandchildren, Reggie Broussard, Brock Broussard, Jodi Garrett, Abby Smith, Suzanna Smith, and JD Smith; along with numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at Resthaven Funeral Home, in Lubbock, Texas. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Resthaven Memorial Park, Lubbock.Memorial gifts may be made to Harrison Senior Center, Central Texas Senior Ministries or a charity of your choice in Waco.Resthaven Funeral Home5740 West 19th St.Lubbock, TX 79407(809) 791-6200Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

