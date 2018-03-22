Billy Ray WrightFebruary 24, 1935 - March 20, 2018Billy Ray Wright, age 83, of Gatesville, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Scott's Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hemmeline Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 23, 2018 at the funeral home.Billy was born, February 24, 1935, in Coryell County, Texas, to Vernon Wright and Nannie Clara Blankenship Wright. He attended school in White Hall and Pearl, graduating from Pearl High School in 1953. He married Minnie Sue Sydow on February 25, 1956. He worked as a custom farmer, the Texas Highway Dept., and various other jobs throughout the years. Billy had a passion for playing dominoes and watching any Baylor sport. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Gatesville.He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Wright and Nannie Clara Durham; sister, Patsy Mariott; and grandson, Matthew Daniel Wright.Billy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Minnie Wright; daughter, Judy Sue Hill and husband, David of Robinson; son, Danny Ray Wright and wife, Monica of Waco; brother, Teddy Joe Wright of Gatesville; granddaughters, Natalie Farst and husband, Travis of Plano, Krystal Canales and husband, Kyle of Florence, Alabama, Kacie Jumper and husband, Kory of Temple; grandson, Kenneth Hill and wife, Keri of North Richland Hills; great-granddaughter, Shiloh Jumper; and several nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Hemmeline Cemetery Association, 1050 FM 1783, Gatesville, TX 76528 or First Baptist Church, 912 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
