Walter R. Wortman, Jr.March 17, 1926 - March 14, 2018Dr. W. R. Wortman, Jr., known all his life as "Pat" by virtue of having been born on St. Patrick's Day and welcomed into the world by the attending physician's comment, "Well, here's another little Pat," died March 14, 2018, at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hazel (Lee) Wortman; brother, Robert L. Wortman; and beloved wife, Liby Covington Wortman, whom he married in 1949. Pat and Liby enjoyed sixty-two years of truly happy wedded life.Pat was a product of the public school system of Beaumont, Texas and always claimed that Ogden School was the finest elementary school in the land. It was from Odgen School, and from a mother who constantly read to him, that he acquired his lifelong love of books and learning. This love of books and learning would eventually lead him to become a Professor of English at Baylor University where, like the Clerk in Chaucer's Canterbury Tales, "gladly would he learn, and gladly teach."A member of the Greatest Generation, Pat volunteered for the Army in 1943 and served in the South Pacific and the Philippine Islands during WWII. When he returned to Texas after his service, he enrolled in Baylor University, where he met and married Liby Covington, which he always said was the best decision he ever made. With Liby's help, Pat earned a Bachelor's degree from Baylor University, a Master's degree from Lamar University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas.Pat and Liby are the parents of two daughters, E'Lynne Elliott and Patti Mitchell. All four family members became educators, a fact which pleased them all. Pat retired as Professor Emeritus of English after thirty years of service to Baylor University. He was a member of a number of professional organizations and frequently presented papers at professional meetings. In 1972, the Baylor Student Body elected Dr. Wortman as Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year. That was the last year that the selection was left entirely to the choice of the student body, which made the honor even more meaningful. One of Pat's unique contributions to Baylor is that he originated the idea that Baylor should have a ceremonial mace for use in graduations and other formal occasions. He assisted in selecting the artifacts used and created the design for the official mace that is still in use today. Pat was honored to be named Bearer of the Mace for Baylor's Fall 1997 commencement exercises. Liby retired from Midway Independent School District where she was named Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 1991. E'Lynne is a retired speech pathologist, working most recently for Highland Park ISD in Dallas, and Patti retired from Midland ISD as a school librarian.Pat enjoyed a wide variety of avocational interests. In his younger days, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson 80 Flathead motorcycle. He was a charter member of the Beaumont Symphony Orchestra, and a member of several Civic Chorus groups and church choirs, where he added his beautiful bass voice to some of the world's great choral music. He enjoyed target shooting, building model railroad layouts, using tools (especially woodworking tools), photography, amateur acting (he played the part of Dr. A.J. Armstrong in the 1982 production of The Towers of the Brazos, Orlin Corey's play about Baylor's history) and book collecting. He was particularly proud of his first editions of some of the works of C.S. Lewis. Pat and his family were always enthusiastic campers and travelers. He and Liby especially loved cruising. Many of Pat's interests included service to others. He was a Volunteer Fireman in Moody, Texas, the Red Cross Disaster Chairman in Beaumont, a volunteer with the Victim Service Unit of the Waco Police Department, and a volunteer (after having undergone quadruple bypass surgery himself) with the Hillcrest Heart to Heart program. His favorite later-in-life volunteer job was driving the Providence Hospital golf cart, ferrying patients from the parking lots to their destinations on the Providence campus.Pat considered himself exceptionally blessed by a kind and merciful Heavenly Father. His prayer for Liby, during her lifetime; for his daughter, E'Lynne and husband, Alan; his daughter, Patti and husband, Greg; for his grandchildren, Angela and Ryan Gough, Katy and Darrell Brunson, Mary and John Skinner, William and Melanie Elliott and Scott Simpson; for his great-grandchildren, Corley and Wesley Elliott, Ethan Gough and Emily Skinner; for his dear sister, Nancy Beth Davenport and late husband, Ken; and for other family and friends was this:The Lord bless you and keep you.The Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you.The Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m., until 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 16, 2018, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco.Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Oakwood Cemetery.The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Seventh and James Baptist Church in Waco.Memorials may be made to Pat and Liby Wortman Memorial Fund, Midway Education Foundation, 13885 Woodway Drive, Woodway, TX 76712.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
