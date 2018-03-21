Josephine A. WorobelMarch 18, 1934 - March 7, 2018Josephine "Jo" Anna Yarchuska Worobel, 83, passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Waco, Texas, after a short battle with cancer. Visitation services will be held 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 23, at Adzima Funeral Home in Stratford, Connecticut, followed by a service at 10:30 a.m., at Saint Mary Church, 70 Gulf Street, Milford, Connecticut. Private graveside burial will be at St. John's Cemetery in Monroe, Connecticut.Josephine was born on March 18, 1934, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to John and Helen Yarchuska. She graduated from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport. She met Walter John Worobel at a school dance and upon his return from Germany, where he was stationed in the Air Force, they married on May 14, 1955.They resided in Milford and were longtime members of Saint Mary Church. A devoted and loving wife, mother, and Catholic, she raised four children, as well as working for the Milford Fire Department as an administrative assistant. She and Walter retired and moved to New Bern, North Carolina. They resided there for 16 years until they decided to move to Waco, to be near family.Jo was an excellent cook and passed on many family recipes. She enjoyed ceramics, for which she won many awards, as well as playing Mahjong with her friends, gardening, sewing and volunteering at Craven Hospital in New Bern.She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Mary Hamilton, Teresa Kelly, and Irene Popescu; and her brother, John Yarchuska.She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Walter Worobel; her sister, Helen Engel of Trumbull, Connecticut; two daughters, Donna Wheeler and husband, Darrell, of Waco, Texas, and Eileen Hall and husband, Jeffrey, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; two sons, Robert Worobel and wife, Linda, of Milford, CT, and John Worobel of Meriden, Connecticut; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and relatives.The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest in Waco, Wesley Woods Health and Rehabilitation and Providence Hospice for the loving care they provided during this difficult time.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
