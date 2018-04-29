Thomas WootenFebruary 11, 1955 - April 25, 20218Thomas Dewayne Wooten, 63, of Waco, passed away Wednesday April 25, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Thomas Wooten is being cremated with a private Memorial service at a later date. Thomas was born on February 11, 1955 in Llano, TX to Marvin D. and Lois Fergeson Wooten. Mr. Wooten was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Wooten in 1997, and a son, Thomas Vernon Wooten in 2010. Survivors include daughter, Shelly Fulp and her husband, Monty; mother, Lois Wooten; grandchildren, Dusti Bollinger, Cameron Wooten, T.C. Wooten, and Luke Wooten; great grandchildren, Easton Bollinger, Nora Wooten, and Kyzer Wooten; sister, Elaine Holt; brothers, Dennis Wooten and his wife, Barbara, and Joe Wooten, also several nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
