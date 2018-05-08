Donald WooleyOct. 6, 1933 - May 5, 2018Donald C Wooley, 84, of Temple, died Saturday, in a Temple Hospital. Services will be at 2 pm, Thursday, May 10, in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Wed., May 9, at the funeral home.Further obituary information may be found at www.cook-gerngross-green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

