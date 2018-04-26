Jimmy WoodruffSept. 4, 1956 - April 24, 2018Jimmy Lee Woodruff, 61, passed away Tuesday April 24, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Graveside services will be Friday April 27, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Moore Cemetery in Waco. Jimmy was born September 4, 1956 in Waco, Texas to Richard and Gretchen Szanto Woodruff Sr. Jimmy is preceded in death by his father, Richard Sr., and a brother, William Woodruff. Jimmy loved to fish and barbecue and he also loved animals.Survivors include mother, Gretchen Woodruff; daughter, Miranda Woodruff; grandson, Jacob Dierker; brothers, Richard Woodruff Jr., John Woodruff, Gerald Woodruff, Jeffrey Woodruff, and Danny Woodruff; sister, Rachel Camp, also numerous, nieces, cousins and otherSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.