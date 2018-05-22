Ila Woodcock07/21/1950 - 05/19/2018Ila Woodcock, 67, passed away Saturday May 19, 2018 in Waco, Texas. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, May 23, 2018 with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at the Bellmead Funeral Home.Ila was born July 21, 1950 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to George and Stella Bates Neibaur. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Woodcock, one year ago to the day. Ila Woodcock worked at Heitmiller Steakhouse for 30 plus years, she started there in 1988 and worked in all aspects of the steakhouse.Survivors include her sons, Nolan Woodcock and Robert Woodcock; grandchildren, Toby, Brady, Kayla, and Ashley Woodcock; brothers, Clyde, Deloy, and Norman Neibaur; and numerous nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
