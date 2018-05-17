Elinor WoodardAugust 15, 1923 - May 15, 2018Elinor Ann Woodard, 94, of Georgetown passed away peacefully May, 15, 2018. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 21, 2018 at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Roy Marshall officiating. Visitation with the family will be 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive. A full obituary will be forthcoming.The Guest Book is available at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

