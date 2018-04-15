Kenneth WoodMay 24, 1971 - April 12, 2018Though born in Chicago, Kenneth grew up in Winston-Salem. He was educated in its public schools, graduating with honors from Mt. Tabor High in 1989. In 1994 he earned a B.A. from North Carolina State University, where he majored in Writing and Editing while minoring in Spanish.During his youth, Kenneth delighted in camping with his Boy Scout troop, vacationing at Fort Caswell with church friends, and "hanging out" with Wake Forest students at the Worrell House in London. He was a funny, smart, and caring soul when at his best. Even after his keen mind had been mangled by schizophrenia, he remained a computer whiz as well as a poet and guitarist. He sang his own songs to all who would listen, even if it meant backing up his joyful voice with his air guitar at his pan-handling post on Reynolda Road. Here he is pictured at Pilot Mountain, one of his favorite places.He is survived by his parents, Suzanne and Ralph Wood of Waco; his brother-in-law and sister, Glenn and Harriet Bowden, as well as his two nephews, Alex and Lucas Bowden, all of Knoxville; his aunt, Anita Pitchford Walker of Avinger, Texas; as well as his aunt and uncle, Peggy and John Myrick of Tyler, Texas. During his early and teenage years, Kenneth immensely enjoyed the company of his six first cousins.Kenneth's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 17, at the Peace Haven Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, with pastors Nathan Parrish and Vicki Tamer presiding. Some of Kenneth's ashes will be spread, at his request, on the Yadkin River. The remainder will be buried in a family plot located in Avinger, Texas.Memorial gifts may be sent to a major schizophrenia research center, https://www.bbrfoundation.org/, or to the donor's favorite charity.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
