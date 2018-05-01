Rob Lee Womack, Sr.Jan. 9, 1932 - April 29, 2018Rob Lee Womack Sr., age 86, of Gholson, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, April 29, 2018 in West. Funeral services will be celebrated 3 p.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church in Gholson. Burial will follow at Prairie Grove Cemetery near Aquilla. The family will receive visitors from 2 p.m. until service time at the church.Rob was born January 9, 1932 in Redwater, TX the son of Rob L. and Winnie (Weatherford) Womack. He was a 1950 graduate of Aquilla High School, attended Tarleton State University and received an Associate's Degree in A&P Mechanics from TSTC. Rob served his country with the United States Navy during the Korean War. On September 25, 1959 he was united in marriage to Coranell Frederick in Austin. Rob was an electronics technician for IBM for over 30 years before retiring in 1987. He also taught Electronics at TSTI for several years, farmed his land and did some ranching as well. Rob was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Gholson where he served as a Deacon. He enjoyed building airplanes, sailing, riding motorcycles and especially loved spending time with family and friends.Rob is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Suzanne Barajas; a sister, Paula Gregory; a brother, Walter Womack; and a granddaughter, Shanna Buzbee.Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Coranell Womack of Gholson; sons, Rob Lee Womack Jr of Hamilton, Bermuda and Andrew "Andy" Womack and wife, Suzzann of Cedar Hill; a sister, Lori Eisma; a brother, Billy Womack; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Gholson, the National Kidney Foundation or the charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
