Mary WittJanuary 20, 1934 - May 29, 2018Mary Jo Huffman (Steen) Witt, 84, of Hubbard, passed away, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in Waco. Private memorial services will be held at the family home in Hubbard.Mary was born, January 20, 1934, in Mason, to Grady Houston Steen and Evelyn Pierce Steen. She was a retired CPS Case Worker for the State of Texas and was a member of Malone Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sue Huffman; and grandson, Waylon Roberts.Survivors include her husband, Charles Witt of Hubbard; daughter, Jackie Penney and husband, Mike; son, Bobby Huffman; step-daughter, Darla Witt; nine grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family members and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials or donations in Mary's memory be made to a local church of one's choice.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Mary at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.