Martha Fay WittMarch 31, 1937 - June 16, 2018Martha Fay Witt, at the age of 81, passed away June 16, 2018, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, Texas. A memorial service will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, June 23, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Pastors Ron Durham and Josh Vaughan will officiate. There will be no visitation or graveside service.Martha was born and raised in Waco, and attended Waco High School and Baylor University. She met her husband while growing up in Waco. She and George Cleveland Witt, Jr., began dating at Baylor University. They married in 1957 and traveled the world while her husband served 21 years in the US Air Force. In 1977, Cleveland and Martha retired in Waco, where Cleveland continued in the family furniture business, Kirkpatrick and Witt Furniture. Martha was a stay-at-home mom. When she wasn't spending time with her children, she was volunteering in the community and faithfully involved in Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. Nothing gave her greater joy than helping and ministering to others. She spent many years participating in Youth Mission trips all over the world where she would serve in any way she could, whether she was the cook, the bus driver or a Vacation Bible School Leader. She was involved in numerous community organizations such as Junior League of Waco, PEO (a national educational organization that helps send women to college), Habitat for Humanity, and Kids Hope (she mentored one child for nearly 10 years!). While in the Air Force, Martha and Cleveland held a weekly men's Bible Study for the airmen. She effected the lives of many by sharing her faith and thoughtfully giving to those she loved and even those she didn't know. One of her cousins shares, "Martha was always ready to give food, hospitality, encouragement and always gracious advice."Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Frank M. and Dorothy Ann Wilson, Jr.Martha is survived by her husband, Cleveland Witt; her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Janice Beal Wilson; her children, Dr. Cam and Karen Witt, Larry and Lucy Witt and Jeff and Caralee Witt Gurney; grandchildren, Daniel and Courtney Witt Vince, Caroline Witt and fiancé, Laszlo Vandracsek, Austin Gurney, Kelly Waters, Elijah Hines, and Angel Rippo; great grandchild, Abigail Waters; along with many nieces and nephews. Her life was filled with grace and tenacity. She will be greatly missed.In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you send a donation to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, PO Box 345, Waco TX 76703, and designate one of the following programs: Kids Hope, The Center or the church in general.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.