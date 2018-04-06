Hilda WittApril 24, 1923 - April 2, 2018Hilda Richter Witt, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 2, 2018. A celebration of life service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 7, 2018, Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor. Interment to follow in McGregor Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 6, 2018, Cole Funeral Home in McGregor.Mrs. Witt was born, April 24, 1923, to Hulda (Dutschmann) and Rudolph Richter in Kingsville, Texas. She was baptized May 13, 1923 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kingsville, Texas and confirmed March 21, 1937 at St. Paul Lutheran, The Grove, Texas. Hilda married the love of her life, Harry Witt, on September 1, 1946 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Walburg, Texas and they celebrated 70 years together. Hilda was a longtime resident of McGregor and a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday school and was a member of the Church Women's Circle for many years. She worked beside her husband, Harry, in the service station business, as a bookkeeper, for forty years. Mrs. Witt enjoyed gardening and she had a green thumb and a love for flowers. She also enjoyed quilting, playing dominos, playing Skip-Bo, and listening to Lawrence Welk music. Hilda and Harry were active in the Texas Farm Bureau, Sons of Herman, and Meals on Wheels. Hilda was foremost a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker who dearly loved her family.Mrs. Witt was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her father, Rudolph Richter; mother, Hulda Richter; brothers, Henry and Leonard Richter; and sister, Eileen Patschke.Hilda leaves behind to cherish her memories, daughter, Geraldine Palmer and husband, Ed, of Jackson, Tennessee; son, Larry Witt of McGregor; grandchildren, Kathryn Pittman and husband, Michael, Trey Palmer and wife, Tanya; great-grandchildren, Samuel Pittman, Thomas Palmer, Jacob Palmer, Daniel Palmer, and Kaitlyn Kelly; brothers, Edmund and Walter Richter; sister Lillie Phillips; and a large number of nieces and nephews.Memorials may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, 503 South Tyler, McGregor, Texas 76657 or Providence Hospice of Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.