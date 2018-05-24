Alejandra WisemanApril 24, 1940 - May 22, 2018Alejandra "Alice" Ramon Wiseman made her way to heaven on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 24, 2018, at the Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 25, 2018, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Interment will follow in Santa Cruz Cemetery.Survivors include her children; Minerva Ramon Guillen, Janie Ramon, Henry Joseph Ramon, Melissa Ramon, and Rochelle Lopez.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.