Nita WingetFeb. 19, 1952 - March 23, 2018Nita Winget passed away Friday, March 23, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 26, 2018, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Tommy Pophin and Charles Outlaw officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Nita was born February 19, 1952, in Waco, Texas, to Isaac and Juanita Turner. Nita was educated at Waco High School. She worked at LaVega Elementary School. She enjoyed photography, camping, cake decorating and the Lady Baylor Bears Basketball team and spending time with her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, David Winget, Sr.; four sons, David, Jr. and wife, Lesley, Jeffrey and wife, Stacey, Kevin and Michelle, Bryan and wife, Randi; grandchildren, Samantha and husband, Colt, Matthew and wife, Cherie, Tyler, Madison, Kamryn, Riley, Reagan, Braydin, Lyndsey, Isaac, Lukas, Landon, and Molli; great-grandchildren, Marcos, Peyton and Liam; sister, Nancy David and husband, Roy; and brothers, Ron Turner and wife, Denise, and Wayne Turner.Pallbearers are Ron Turner, Wayne Turner, Roy David, Jesse Niemeyer, Mike Freeman, Craig David and Tim Dowdy.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
