Beatrice Ann WillsNov. 27, 1933 - April 15, 2018Beatrice Ann Wills passed away Sunday, April 15, 2018 peacefully at her residence.Graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, at Rosemound Cemetery, with the Rev. Lester Adams officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 17, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Bea was born November 27, 1933, in Waco, to Hardy William and Dovie Beatrice (Cawthon) Fuqua. She retired from Trane after many years of service.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Wills; son, Donald Ray Gauer; sisters, Dorothy Johns and Bettie Miles; and brother, Harrell Fuqua.Survivors include her children, Harold Edward Gauer, Cynthia Ann Gauer, Patricia Lynn Barak, and Debra Kay Saulter and husband, Mark; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Please sign the online guestbook at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
