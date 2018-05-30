Mary Sue WilkeyApril 4, 1935 - May 27, 2018Mary Sue Wilkey, 83, of Riesel, passed away, May 27, 2018, at Golden Years Nursing Home in Marlin. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, May 31, at Clover Hill Cemetery, 474 N. Waco Street, in Lott, with Pastor David Cozart officiating.Sue was born, April 4, 1935, in Lott, Texas, to William and Adelia (Miller) Norman. She attended school in Lott where she grew up. She was a homemaker in Riesel where she and her late husband Harold Wilkey raised their twin boys, Jerry and Larry. They also owned/operated The German Barnyard.Sue was preceded in death by her husband, parents; four brothers, Benjamin, Sam, Eldridge, and Don; and two sisters, Lillie White and Grace Norman.Survivors include her son, Jerry Wilkey and wife, Peggy, of Robinson; son, Larry Wilkey and wife, Andi, of Temple; grandchildren, Amber Hale and husband, Landon, of Pilot Point, Scott Myers and son, (great-grandson) Titus Myers of Robinson, Jeremy Wilkey of Robinson, Katlynne Wilkey of Temple and Bryce Wilkey of Temple; step-children, Mary Ann Williams, Carolyn Contella, Gene Wilkey, Barbara Wilkey; two sisters, Nettie Broome of Lake Jackson and Eleanor Steinke of Otto; several step-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Jeremy Wilkey, Bryce Wilkey, Scott Myers, Katlynne Wilkey, and Amber Hale.The family would like to thank Golden Years Nursing Home and Dr. Crockett's office and staff for their compassionate care.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
