Gloria Wilkerson JohnsonJanuary 11, 1952 - June 6, 2018Mrs. Gloria Jean Wilkerson Johnson was born on January 11, 1952 to J.L. and Bobbie Jean Wilkerson.She attended GW Carver schools in Waco, TX and continued her education as a surgery tech at Providence Hospital for over 30 years where she made numerous wonderful friends.Gloria loved and enjoyed her family, good music and the finer things in life. Her children and grandchildren made her the happiest. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her definitely made a new friend!Preceding her in death are her parents, J.L and Bobbie Jean Wilkerson; brother, Larry Wilkerson, Sr. and longtime companion, Peter.She is survived by her sons, Kevin Wilkerson and wife, Felicia, Steven Johnson and fiancée, Ceirra; five grandsons; three granddaughters; one great granddaughter; and two great grandsons; sisters, Janet Crain, Ruby Kuykendall, Dianne Daniels; and several nieces, nephews and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
