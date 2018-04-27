Clarence WileyOct. 13, 1952 - April 25, 2018Clarence Wiley passed on to be with the Father Wednesday, April 25, 2018. A memorial service will be held 3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 28, at Christian Life Church, 3015 N Robinson Dr, Waco, TX, with Pastor Robert Nelson officiating. The family will receive visitors from 1 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Clarence (BB), was born October 13, 1952. He is survived by his wife, Kim Elford-Wiley; son, Kenneth Wiley; daughter, Chrishandra Wiley; son, Ralphfell Wiley; daughter, Melissa Butler; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Clarence will always be known for his playful nature and his love for family. Loving his family is what he did best.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

