Marcy WhiteDec. 10, 1954 - April 14, 2018Marcy Louise Green White, 63, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waco. Born December 10, 1954, she is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Earl (Eddie) and Sarah Frances Green; brothers, Robert Earl and Walter Lee (Bubba) Green; and niece, Heather Leigh Ann Green. She is survived by her husband, M. Anthony (Tony) White; son, Joel R. Wood (wife Michelle) of Leroy, Texas; daughter, Mariah D. Wood (fiancé Kenneth Palmer, Sr.) of Bruceville-Eddy, Texas; stepson, Nicholas L. White of Bruceville, Texas; grandsons, Austin B. and Cameron A. Wood, M. Elliott and Cole E. Loper; granddaughter, Bailey N Wood; sister, Danelia R. Miller of Bruceville, Texas; honorary brother, DeWayne Svoboda of Lorena, Texas; niece, Holly D. Ulmer (husband W. Shannon and their children Ansley and Greyson) of Frisco, Texas; and sister-in-law, Alicia Green of Marietta, Georgia. Marcy also leaves behind many friends.Born and raised in Waco, Marcy attended Waco schools. She was a standout band member holding 1st chair trumpet throughout junior and high school. Marcy held the position of president of the Waco Jaycees. She was very active in the creation and building of the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial. She had a heart of gold - always willing to help those in need. She was full of life and left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Marcy loved to meet people and sing, but Marcy's greatest loves were her Lord, her family and her friends. Marcy will be dearly missed.A celebration of life will be held May 20, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Bruceville-Eddy Community Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards Marcy's medical bills and final expenses as it would be greatly appreciated.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
