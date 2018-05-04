Jesse F. WhiteAug. 18, 1944 - May 1, 2018Jesse Floyd White, 73, of Speegleville, passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018 from kidney disease. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 5, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 4, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Jesse was born August 18, 1944 in Waco to Doyle and Sweetie (Fitzgerald) White. He attended Waco schools, graduating from Waco High. Jesse and his dad owned their own business, Transmission Exchange from where he retired in 2009. On April 10, 1976, Jesse married Vickye Grisham. He loved to fish, hunt and ride the country backroads with family and friends looking at wildlife. Jesse loved his time on the patio visiting with others and listening to the birds.He was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew, and his brother in law, Freddie Grisham.Jesse leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 42 years, Vickye G. White; brother, Doyle White and wife, Dorothy; nephew, Floyd White; niece, Sissy Maxwell and her children and grandchildren; many other loving nieces, nephews, in laws and dear friends.Jesse's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Burbidge and staff, Providence 3 North and South, and the Providence Hospice staff for their loving care and compassion.In lieu of flowers, please donate to a worthy cause of your choice in memory of Jesse.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
