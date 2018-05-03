Jesse F. White
Aug. 18, 1944 - May 1, 2018
Jesse Floyd White, 73, of Speegleville, passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 5 at 3 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home. A full obituary will appear in Friday's paper.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.